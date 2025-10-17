TCS and Infineon partner to redefine digital experience and accelerate global growth

TCS, an IT services, consulting, and business solutions provider, has partnered with Infineon Technologies AG (Infineon), a provider of semiconductor power systems and IoT solutions, to modernise Infineon’s global digital commerce platform.

The collaboration focuses on transforming Infineon’s website into a next-generation digital experience hub, designed to create new revenue opportunities and deliver deeper customer engagement through artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technologies, and personalised user experiences.

Transforming customer engagement through digital innovation

With the launch of its new website, Infineon has taken a major step forward in its digital transformation journey. The refreshed platform delivers a seamless, intuitive, and responsive experience across devices, helping customers navigate product portfolios efficiently while enabling AI-powered product discovery and recommendations.

Harsha Deshmukh, Executive VP & CIO, Infineon Technologies AG, said,

“It’s a major milestone in our digital journey as we unveil our newly transformed digital experience, designed with our users at the heart of every decision. This transformation isn’t just about a new look and feel. It’s about delivering a seamless, responsive, and accessible experience that supports our vision. With enhanced functionality, robust security, and intuitive navigation, our new web platform reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Integration and innovation at scale



As part of the modernisation, TCS and Infineon integrated over 40 connected applications and microservices, simplifying omnichannel experiences across regions. The platform now supports multi-regional, multilingual capabilities, consistent branding, and AI-driven insights to improve engagement and streamline the buying journey.

V. Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services, TCS, said, “We worked with Infineon to reimagine its end-to-end digital presence, with a focus on elevating customer engagement and accelerating sales. The program establishes a scalable foundation for personalised experiences and measurable improvements in user journeys.”

Kamal Bhadada, President, TCS Interactive, added, “The website runs on a modern digital experience platform, offering intuitive navigation, multi-regional functionality, and a responsive, device-agnostic interface. Delivered in collaboration with Infineon and our ecosystem partners, this platform sets a strong foundation for ongoing innovation.”

Empowering digital transformation from chip to software

Through TCS Interactive, the company’s digital services and marketing technology unit, TCS brings together systems, strategy, and storytelling to help global brands enhance engagement and drive growth. As a MarTech partner for over 500 global brands, TCS Interactive leverages AI and marketing technology to create human-centred, data-driven experiences that align business goals with customer needs.

The partnership with Infineon reflects TCS’s commitment to co-create next-generation solutions across the technology stack, from advanced engineering platforms and chip-to-software integration to AI-powered decision-making, enabling global enterprises to innovate faster, scale smarter, and connect more deeply with their customers.

