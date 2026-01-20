Encrypted Traffic: The hidden risks and how network devices should handle it

In today's digital world, encryption is all around. From social media interactions to online banking, encryption prevents our data from attackers. It is a basic element of online safety. Encryption safeguards information, but it also creates problems for the networks that deliver and secure it. Network equipment becomes vulnerable to hidden risks, which can affect visibility, security and performance when more communication is encrypted.

Let's examine what encrypted communication involves, the risks that it presents and how network systems need to handle it.

What Is Encrypted Traffic?

Encrypted traffic refers to information that has been transformed into a safe format that only authorised elements can access. Your browser and the server exchange encrypted data when you visit a "https://" website. This safeguards passwords, interactions and private data from being seen by others.

Encryption use is old. In recent years, the volume of encrypted traffic has increased substantially. More than 90% of all web traffic is currently encrypted, analysts estimate. That is useful for confidentiality, but it safeguards network security technologies from risks.

The Hidden Risks of Encrypted Traffic

Encryption has some key disadvantages, as it has advantages:

1. Threats Hidden in Plain Sight

Encrypted transmission hid everything, including risky directives and malware. Traditional security solution analyses plain text for potentially risky trends. However, if the traffic is encrypted, those technologies cannot detect it. Hackers take advantage of this blind spot. Malware is hidden behind encrypted platforms so that the network cannot detect it.

2. Performance Slowdowns

To decrypt and examine traffic, it needs processing capacity. If a network device attempts to analyse too much encrypted traffic, the system as a whole may slow down. Companies manage millions of connections every minute, which may result in slower apps and disgruntled users.

3. Compliance and Privacy Concerns

Multiple industries need data visibility for compliance reasons. Users expect privacy at the same time. It becomes difficult to strike a balance between privacy, security and compliance when all traffic is encrypted.

4. Blind Spots for Monitoring Tools

With the help of firewalls, intrusion detection systems (IDS) and other security tools, risk in unencrypted traffic can be simply recognised. However, when traffic is hidden, these strategies become ineffective. Therefore, there are blind areas where risks can spread.

How Network Devices Should Handle Encrypted Traffic

Network devices must adapt in order to handle the increasing volume of encrypted traffic. These are the main strategies they should use:

1. SSL/TLS Inspection

Using SSL/TLS technology, web traffic is encrypted. SSL/TLS monitoring can be done by networks like load balancers and next-generation firewalls. This indicates that the interactions are decrypted, analysed for risks and then re-encrypted before being transmitted. This offers visibility without sacrificing privacy.

SSL/TLS examination, however, must be performed with caution. Sensitive data may be revealed, or encryption may be disconnected by incorrect control. Restricting decryption to essential communications and sustaining strong key management systems using trusted certificates are examples of best practices.

2. Intelligent Traffic Classification

Checking every encrypted traffic is not necessary. According to its importance and risk, network devices should be intelligent enough to categorise traffic. E.g., traffic from internal systems or dependable sources may not always need a full inspection, but traffic from unknown external connections may.

Machine learning and behavioural analytics can be useful in this case. Network devices can identify which encrypted channels are secure and which need more study by identifying patterns over time.

3. Integrating with Security Ecosystem

Network devices should not work independently. They have to be linked with deeper security systems, like threat intelligence platforms, SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and endpoint protection. In this way, the network device can connect any illegal activity detected by an endpoint with encrypted traffic patterns.

A cohesive defence that sees both the forest and the trees is produced through integration.

4. Hardware Acceleration and Scalability

It takes a lot of resources to examine encrypted traffic. Network devices require hardware acceleration to prevent slowdowns. Performance can be greatly increased by using processors specifically designed for cryptography operations. Peak loads can be managed without sacrificing speed due to scalable designs that distribute processing over several devices.

5. Guidelines for Security Inspection

Maintaining user privacy is important. Network operators need to set clear guidelines for what traffic is analysed and why. For example, financial data or medical records may not be subject to a thorough review to comply with privacy restrictions. These rules require to be evident and adhere with law.

Conclusion

There will always be encrypted traffic. If nothing else, it will just continue to expand as more companies make use of cloud services, mobile apps and remote working settings. 10-year-old safety measures are no longer effective.

Network devices need to change. They must strike a balance between security and performance as well as visibility and privacy. Networks may remain secure without slowing down by utilising SSL/TLS inspection, intelligent classification, robust integration and scalable design.

Instead of concealing risks, encryption should safeguard us. Organisations can confidently handle encrypted traffic, protecting users and data with the appropriate tools and strategies.

Written By - Abhishek Srinivasan, Director of Products at Array Networks

