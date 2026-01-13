How MAVS is redefining the high-performance hardware landscape

In an era where digital transformation demands both high-performance computing and fiscal flexibility, MAVS is emerging as a pivotal force in the Indian hardware sector. By blending the technical prowess of a global OEM with the nimbleness of local manufacturing, MAVS offers a compelling alternative to traditional international brands.

Advertisment

Vasanth Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, MAVS, speaks on how the company is leveraging the "Make in India" initiative to empower channel partners through specialised tender support and the innovative FlexOwn program. From their rigorous Next Business Day (NBD) service protocols to a roadmap that leads directly into AI-powered enterprise solutions for FY 2026–27, MAVS outlines its strategy to become the backbone of India’s high-end workstation and server market. Edited excerpts.

1. How does MAVS differentiate itself from global brands and other Indian manufacturers?

MAVS differentiates itself from global and other Indian brands by delivering customised high-end workstations and servers without high MOQ barriers typical of global OEMs. Unlike assembled systems, MAVS eliminates multi-vendor service hassles, offering dealers a fast, flexible, and dependable alternative. Aligned with the Make in India initiative, MAVS’s local manufacturing ensures quicker delivery, stable stock availability, and strong support for the Indian dealer ecosystem.

Advertisment

2. Under the FlexOwn program, what specific channel provisions allow partners to facilitate mid-term hardware upgrades or end-of-term buybacks for their corporate clients?

Under the MAVS FlexOwn program, MAVS enables channel partners to offer a rental-to-own model that reduces upfront CAPEX for corporate, education, and SMB clients.

The program includes mid-term upgrade provisions within a 3-year tenure, allowing customers to move to newer technology as their requirements evolve.

At the end of the term, structured buyback options support smooth asset refresh or exit without depreciation risk.

3. What are the logistical and compliance requirements for a channel partner to qualify for and deploy the Next Business Day (NBD) onsite service network for their end-users?

Advertisment

Channel partners must be formally authorised by MAVS and comply with defined Next Business Day (NBD) service-level agreements and escalation protocols.

They are required to maintain trained service personnel or tie-ups with MAVS-approved service centres, supported by regional spare-parts readiness.

Strict adherence to MAVS warranty guidelines, safety standards, and customer data confidentiality policies is mandatory. Partners must also ensure full statutory compliance, including GST, invoicing, and standardised service reporting.

4. In the context of "Make in India" OEM benefits, what specific price protection or tender support policies does MAVS provide to its registered partners for large-scale government or BFSI projects?

Under the Make in India framework, MAVS provides registered channel partners with project-specific price protection to safeguard margins for large-scale government and BFSI deployments.

MAVS extends tender-based special pricing, BOM locking, and validity protection throughout the bid and award period.

Partners also receive technical compliance documents, local-manufacturing certifications, and pre-sales support to meet stringent government and BFSI tender requirements.

Advertisment

5. How is MAVS evolving its product portfolio from core systems to AI and enterprise solutions?

Currently, MAVS offers desktops, all-in-one systems, mini PCs, customised servers, DRAM, storage, and displays under its brand. In FY 2026–27, MAVS plans to expand into high-end servers, advanced workstations, AI-powered computing, and comprehensive enterprise and institutional solutions.

Read More:

FITAG Tech EXPO Day 2: Cybersecurity threats took centre stage

FITAG Tech EXPO opens with strong industry participation on Day 1

Partner Pulse: Fortune Grecells | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

Advertisment

Partner Pulse: BlueBell Computers | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)