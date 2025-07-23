Consistent launches new gaming keyboards and mice

Consistent has introduced four new peripherals aimed at India’s growing tribe of gamers and everyday professionals who value performance without the high price tag. The launch includes two gaming keyboard-mouse combos and two standalone mice, each offering something different depending on whether you're in the middle of a high-stakes match or just replying to emails.

Balanced design, gamer-ready

Avenger Gaming Combo

This wired set packs a punch without trying too hard. The keyboard comes with 104 keys and 26-key anti-ghosting, useful if you're hammering keys mid-game. The RGB lighting is customisable using easy FN key controls, and the lighting speed is adjustable. The 7D mouse bundled with it supports up to 3600 DPI. For most budget gamers, that’s more than enough precision to survive a battle royale or a spreadsheet storm.

Black Panther STORM Gaming Combo

Sleek, responsive and no-frills. This combo brings a rainbow-breath light keyboard paired with another 7D mouse. Like the Avenger, this one also goes up to 3600 DPI. The USB cable is copper-wired and stretches to 1.5 metres, offering better signal stability, especially in chaotic LAN setups or tightly packed desks. It’s designed for those who want good gear without draining their wallet.

Simple tools for everyday tasks

Sparkle Wireless Mouse

Not every desk job needs RGB. For those in offices, cafés or at home, Sparkle is a reliable pick. It connects via 2.4G wireless, runs on a single AA battery, and comes in four muted shades: Black, Grey, Beige and Medium Aquamarine. It’s ergonomic, light, and the optical tracking is sharp enough for presentations and casual browsing alike.

Razor Wired Gaming Mouse

This one doesn’t pretend to be a big-league player, but it handles day-to-day gaming needs quietly. The Razor mouse offers up to 1600 DPI, a built-in power-saving mode and a scratch-resistant finish. The ambidextrous design is a plus, ideal for left-handed users, often overlooked in the budget segment.

Pricing and availability

Avenger Gaming Combo: Rs 4,250

Black Panther STORM Gaming Combo: Rs 2,550

Sparkle Wireless Mouse: Rs 550

Razor Wired Gaming Mouse: Rs 650

All products come with a one-year warranty and are available through Consistent’s platform (shop.consistent.in), Amazon and a wide offline network of authorised dealers and distributors across India.

With this launch, Consistent is subtly pushing into a space traditionally dominated by a handful of imported brands. The combination of gamer-friendly features and entry-level pricing makes these peripherals ideal for India’s booming semi-pro gaming community and casual users. As more users toggle between Teams meetings and evening gaming sessions, gear that handles both worlds well, and doesn’t burn a hole in your wallet, is exactly what the market needs right now.

