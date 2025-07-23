Dell’s global team visits India to engage with customer, partners

Dell Technologies’ Global Consumer Leadership Team visited India last week, underlining the company’s continued focus on the Indian market and its long-term strategic intent to deepen connections with customers, partners, and internal stakeholders.

The high-level delegation comprised Christopher Cowger, SVP & GM, Global Consumer & eCommerce; Rosandra Silveira, SVP & GM, Global Retail Sales and Dell Outlet; Jason Durst, VP, Consumer PCs; and Matt McGowan, Senior Director, PC Gaming Lead.

The visit focused on meaningful engagement across key stakeholder groups, including Dell India teams, strategic channel partners, and key customers from retail and small business segments.

“What an exciting week it has been for us,” said Mayuri Saikia, Director – Marketing, India CSB, Dell Technologies, via LinkedIn. “The discussions were rich with insights, ideas, and plans, truly energising for all of us. And of course, the fun rapid-fire round was the cherry on top, a great way to know the leaders beyond work.”

Focused interactions and strategic dialogues

During their time in India, the visiting Dell executives participated in a series of structured discussions and informal interactions that addressed India’s dynamic consumer technology landscape. These sessions covered emerging digital trends, evolving consumer behaviour, and Dell’s roadmap for delivering personalised, customer-centric innovation across multiple touchpoints.

Key discussions revolved around:

The needs of Indian customers in the consumer and small business segments

Growth in gaming and premium PC markets

Evolving omni-channel retail and service models

Regional product direction and execution alignment

These engagements also served as a platform for the internal India team to align with global leadership on strategic priorities, market positioning, and customer engagement frameworks.

Collaborative leadership engagement

The visit maintained an informal and collaborative tone, with activities ranging from focused huddles to rapid-fire Q&A sessions. These interactions fostered openness and dialogue across functions, promoting transparency and agility in a rapidly evolving market environment.

Rather than focusing on announcements, the visit was aimed at strengthening on-ground understanding of local business needs and recalibrating the organisation’s approach to delivering high-impact, high-value solutions for Indian users.

Reinforcing long-term commitment to India

Dell Technologies has consistently maintained leadership in both consumer and commercial PC segments in India. The company’s broad portfolio, including mainstream laptops, gaming devices, premium systems, and tailored small business offerings, addresses the diverse technology needs of Indian users.

The leadership visit reaffirmed Dell’s intent to remain deeply engaged with the Indian market through:

Local insights shaping global innovation roadmaps

Customer-centric product development

Strong channel partnerships

Continued investment in workforce alignment and experience delivery

Dell Technologies remains committed to empowering individuals and businesses in India with technology that is both future-ready and deeply personal.

SiMa.ai and Cisco drive edge AI in industry 4.0