Inside HP’s vision for India: A high-level visit with a deeper message

Led by Ketan Patel, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – Global Personal Systems, the HP delegation included Vineet Gehani, Arvind Anand, Shailesh Tripathi, Ashish Aggarwal, Kewal Koul, Deepak Bajaj and Nirmal Chawla.

Advertisment

The team walked through multiple interactive zones within the HP Connect Centre, each designed to demonstrate innovations across personal systems, immersive experience solutions and customer-centric frameworks.

These showcases were not just about products; they were conversations. Conversations on how to enable Indian enterprises and SMBs to scale using AI, device-as-a-service, and workplace transformation models.

Avosys: more than just a partner

Advertisment

As a long-term HP partner, Avosys Technology has not just enabled this space, it has reimagined what a partner-led customer innovation experience looks like.

The HP Connect Centre doubles up as a platform for:

Solution demonstrations tailored to business verticals

Joint go-to-market initiatives with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Partner and channel enablement workshops

Real-world conversations around digital transformation

Advertisment

Spotlight on collaboration and co-creation

The leadership interaction at the centre also shed light on HP’s evolving work with ISVs, co-creating market-specific solutions that go beyond product bundling. These collaborations are helping HP deliver tightly integrated solutions that meet the real and shifting needs of Indian customers.

Whether it's the SMBs in Tier II cities adopting hybrid work models or large enterprises moving to integrated endpoint security, the Connect Centre gives partners a live environment to engage with these possibilities.

Advertisment

The visit wasn't about optics. It was about reaffirming intent. With this kind of leadership presence on the ground, HP is signalling a clear push toward:

Enhancing the role of partners in solution selling

Growing India-led innovations

Driving digital transformation conversations from insight to implementation

For Avosys Technology, the message is just as clear: it’s ready to lead from the front as Indian enterprises chart their next tech leap.

Advertisment

Read More :

Infosys, Telstra expand AI-driven tech alliance

Tata, AWS build AI-ready network across India

Advertisment

BD Soft partners with Axidian for identity security

SiMa.ai and Cisco drive edge AI in industry 4.0