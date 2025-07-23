Check Point appoints Jonathan Zanger as CTO

Check Point Software Technologies has announced the appointment of Jonathan Zanger as Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Zanger will lead the company’s global AI strategy and cybersecurity innovation efforts. He will also oversee Check Point’s AI centres.

Zanger brings over 15 years of experience in scaling ccybersecurityand AI-driven platforms. PrBeforeoining Check Point, he served as CTO at Trigo, where he led the development of AI and computer vision systems for autonomous retail environments. He holds degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“AI is fundamentally reshaping both how cyber threats emerge and how we defend against them,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point Software Technologies. “Jonathan’s deep technical expertise and leadership in cyber security and applied AI will accelerate our mission to deliver prevention-first security for a hyperconnected world. His appointment reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of cyber defence through bold innovation.”

As CTO, Zanger will focus on evolving Check Point’s AI capabilities, embedding automation and machine learning into its Infinity Platform. The goal is to strengthen the company’s prevention-first approach to cyber defence.

His appointment follows recent milestones for the company, including recognition as a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Zero Trust Platform, Q3 2025, which noted Check Point’s roadmap for delivering AI-driven automation in network security. Zanger’s arrival also aligns with Miercom’s validation of Check Point as one of the top-performing AI-powered security platforms in the industry.

“I’m thrilled to join Check Point at such a pivotal moment,” said Jonathan Zanger, Chief Technology Officer at Check Point. “Cyber security must evolve faster than the threats it’s designed to stop. By embedding AI across every layer of our architecture, from gateways to the cloud, we’re not just keeping pace, we’re setting the pace.”

Zanger’s appointment comes amid Check Point’s ongoing investment in AI and expansion of its engineering base. The company continues to position itself as a provider of intelligent, unified cybersecurity for enterprises navigating digital transformation.

