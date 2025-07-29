Acerpure brings new smart TVs for gamers and cinema

Acerpure India has announced the launch of its Advance G Series Smart TVs. The new QLED televisions are available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes. The models are designed to offer enhanced performance for gaming and cinematic viewing.

Built on the Google TV platform, the Advance G Series includes features aimed at smooth gameplay and premium streaming. It supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and is equipped with MEMC technology to reduce lag and motion blur. The display supports Dolby Vision, and the sound system includes Dolby Atmos with integrated 50W subwoofers.

The televisions are equipped with ultra-slim bezels and follow a minimal design approach. They are meant to suit modern interiors while delivering performance suitable for gamers and digital viewers.

Display and performance features

The Advance G Series uses QLED panels with Dolby Vision support. The 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC help deliver smoother visuals during fast-paced content or intense gaming sessions.

For audio, the televisions offer Dolby Atmos support with 50W subwoofers built into the design. The combination of visual and sound features creates an environment similar to home theatres, aimed at content creators and consumers who value immersive experiences.

Smart features and connectivity

Powered by Google TV, the televisions offer access to apps, content, and voice assistance in a single interface. The models come with built-in Chromecast and support Google Assistant for voice commands.

The available ports include three HDMI, one USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, RJ45 LAN, and AV input. This setup allows easy connection of gaming consoles, streaming devices, and external sound systems.

Designed for modern homes

The 65-inch model measures 145 cm by 84 cm, and the 75-inch variant measures 167.5 cm by 95 cm. The televisions are suitable for larger rooms or dedicated entertainment setups.

Acerpure has ensured a practical design with accessible port layouts and a neutral aesthetic. These models are positioned as lifestyle products aimed at high-performance use without compromising on visual appeal.

Vasudeva G, Director, Acerpure India, said, “Today’s consumer expects more from their TV. It is not just a screen. It is the heart of their digital life. With the Acerpure Advance Gaming Series, we have created a product that aligns with how people play, stream and live.

“These TVs combine bold design, next-gen performance and a feature-rich smart interface that adapts to the user’s world. From stunning visuals and audio to intuitive smart features and extensive connectivity, this range is built to keep up with growing lifestyles while elevating the home entertainment experience in every way.”

The Advance G Series is supported by Acer’s service network, which covers more than 14,000 PIN codes across India. The TVs are priced starting at Rs 54,999 and are available through the Acerpure Online Store, Acer Exclusive Store, retail outlets and consumer electronics channels.

