CoreOps unveils AgentCORE to boost enterprise AI

CoreOps.AI today announced the launch of AgentCORE, a platform designed to embed autonomous intelligence into enterprise systems. This marks a significant step in applying practical AI within complex business environments such as ERP, CRM and other proprietary systems.

Advertisment

A new layer of intelligence for enterprise operations

AgentCORE enables enterprises to build, train and deploy intelligent AI agents that understand business processes and respond in real time. According to the company, the platform offers accelerated development cycles and delivers measurable cost efficiencies.

“AgentCORE is our dream made real. It is a platform that reimagines business operations with intelligence and agility,” said Rajiv Srivastava, CEO and Founder, CoreOps.AI.

Advertisment

Built by enterprise veterans for real-world complexity

Founded in 2024 by professionals with experience in managing large-scale operations at Fortune 100 companies, CoreOps.AI aims to address the core challenge of contextual intelligence in enterprise AI. Most existing AI tools lack the depth needed to navigate complex workflows and siloed data. AgentCORE attempts to close this gap with a framework that supports fast deployment and integration across existing systems.

The company claims that early adopters have achieved development cycles that are twice as fast and operational cost reductions of up to 25 per cent.

Advertisment

Agentic AI in action

“Agentic AI is not just automation. It is intelligence in action,” said Ankur Sharma, CTO and Founder, CoreOps.AI. “We built AgentCORE to make AI a working part of day-to-day enterprise processes.”

In a move to encourage collaboration, CoreOps.AI has released the AgentCORE Command Line Interface under the Business Source License.

Advertisment

“Building intelligent and secure agents is a complex task. We are opening up the foundation to allow a broader community to participate. Join us on GitHub and help shape the future,” Sharma added.

Towards intelligent collaboration at scale

AgentCORE is positioned as an AI-as-a-Service platform, where intelligent agents act as continuous collaborators. These agents can detect patterns, personalise workflows, optimise resource allocation and support predictive analytics across operations.

Advertisment

Srivastava said the company is focused on long-term transformation. “We are a lean, mission-driven team. If you are looking to transform enterprise execution with intelligence, we are your partner of choice,” he added.

CoreOps.AI intends to make agentic intelligence a standard feature within enterprise ecosystems, helping businesses not just automate but continuously improve their operational intelligence.

Read More:

Advertisment

FireMon and Netpoleon celebrate a decade of partnership in India

NETGEAR appoints Massimo Mazzeo Ocello to lead B2B evolution

New Relic showcases progress on climate, AI and inclusive growth

Advertisment

Tech Mahindra launches AI agent platform ‘TechM Orion’ with NVIDIA