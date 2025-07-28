Smart print cuts costs at Aye Finance

In the world of finance, numbers speak louder than words. But sometimes, it’s the hidden numbers that weigh the most, like the cost of printing documents across hundreds of branches. Aye Finance, a leading microfinance NBFC headquartered in Gurugram, knows this pain point well.

Serving India's underserved micro-enterprises, Aye Finance lends working capital to businesses that are often invisible to traditional banking without credit history, formal books or structured data. In such an environment, documentation becomes vital. And that means printing reams of it, every single day.

Now imagine doing this across 400 branches. The cost adds up, quietly and consistently.

That’s where Delta IT Network (Delta ITN) stepped in.

A quiet revolution in the background

Delta ITN, a fast-scaling SITC enterprise based in Delhi-NCR, recently deployed a Smart Print Solution across all of Aye Finance’s locations. The goal was clear: slash print expenses without disrupting the day-to-day operations of a rapidly growing financial network.

50% reduction in print costs

Deployment of 400 Epson network printers

Cost per page dropped from Rs 0.40 to Rs 0.20

Execution budget: Rs 1 crore over two years

That’s not just efficiency. That’s transformation at scale.

Pooja Makkar, account manager at Delta IT Network, said,

“We have addressed their operational challenges effectively by deploying smart print solutions that deliver cost savings at greater efficiency. The project was executed with an investment footprint of Rs 1 crore over two years.”

For a sector like microfinance, where margins are often tight and processes are paper-heavy, this change isn’t just technical but strategic.

Beyond print: laying the groundwork for future-ready BFSI

Printing was just the beginning.

Delta ITN is now collaborating with Aye Finance on a broader digital upgrade. The next phase includes:

Cloud deployment

Cybersecurity infrastructure

Biometric networking systems

This layered strategy reflects a long-term vision where cost savings evolve into data protection, compliance, and digital continuity.

It also signals a shift in how NBFCs view IT not just as a support function, but as a core enabler of business continuity and customer trust.

The Seeds Fincap play: more than laptops

While Aye Finance’s transformation focused on streamlining operations, Delta ITN found another opportunity with Seeds Fincap, a growing NBFC with 200+ branches and aggressive expansion plans.

Here’s what the project looked like:

Delivery of Lenovo laptops

Deployment of 1,800 Scale Fusion cybersecurity licenses

Investment: Rs 80 lakh

This wasn’t about hardware delivery. It was about scaling securely.

Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO of Delta IT Network, said,

“The BFSI sector offers vast opportunities for IT transformation. Organisations are scaling rapidly with smart AI solutions that deliver efficiency, security, and better customer service. Delta ITN is proud to be a trusted partner in this journey.”

His comment reflects a growing awareness in BFSI leadership: security is not optional. It's infrastructure.

Building credibility, one vertical at a time

While BFSI remains a primary focus, Delta ITN isn’t limiting itself. The company has executed successful tech refreshes and digital upgrades for:

The Leela Hotels – in hospitality

Saatvik Solar – in renewables

Matrix Clothing – in industrial manufacturing

Each project adds to the company’s credibility across verticals that are distinctly different in function but united by a growing dependency on robust IT.

With an expanding portfolio that spans BFSI, hospitality and industrial automation, Delta ITN is expected to clock over Rs 50 crore in revenue from these verticals in the coming fiscal year.

And yet, the company’s quiet power lies in the mundane print costs, the endpoint security, and the cloud backups. Not flashy. But fundamental.

Takeaway for partners and professionals:

Smart IT doesn’t always mean new tech. Sometimes it means rethinking what you already do every day, like printing.

Operational savings add up. Rs 0.20 per page may sound small, until you scale it across 400 branches and two years.

Digital transformation isn’t a buzzword here. It’s a layered plan from print to cloud to biometrics.

Strategic IT partners matter. Especially those who don’t just deliver products, but solve problems.

