Oracle launches new AI-powered inventory solution

Oracle has announced the launch of Oracle Fusion Cloud Advanced Inventory Management, a new module within its Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM) suite. The latest offering is designed to help healthcare, manufacturing, and distribution organisations streamline inventory operations using embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

The company says the solution targets enterprises that need more than basic inventory tracking but do not require the complexity of a full-scale warehouse management system (WMS).

“Organisations that rely on outdated and manual inventory processes struggle to keep pace with evolving supply chain demands, contributing to errors, higher inventory costs and delayed fulfilment,” said Srini Rajagopal, VP, logistics product strategy, Oracle. “This solution enables such organisations to automate and streamline operations and drive greater efficiency.”

Key capabilities of the solution

Oracle’s new module integrates with existing inventory and logistics systems within Oracle Cloud SCM. The capabilities are aimed at improving visibility, accuracy and speed in warehouse processes.

Task execution and assignment

The platform facilitates automatic assignment of warehouse tasks including pick slips, PAR counts, cycle counts, and deliveries to specific team members. This approach is expected to reduce duplication, improve accountability, and enhance fulfilment accuracy.

Simplified inventory transactions

Using license plate numbers, the system enables users to carry out receiving, shipping, transfers and counting in real time. All updates are reflected directly within Oracle Inventory Management, eliminating the need for external reconciliation.

Real-time cross-docking alerts

To optimise fulfilment and reduce handling time, the system notifies team members about opportunities to fulfil open demand using incoming goods—bypassing traditional storage when possible.

Load-based shipment grouping

The module allows grouping of multiple shipments under a load number, which supports consolidated transportation. This helps reduce logistics costs and simplifies outbound shipping workflows.

Suggested put-away locations

Incoming stock can be directed to optimal storage spaces using AI-generated recommendations. This is intended to improve warehouse space utilisation and reduce search time.

Inventory automation through AI

Embedded AI within Oracle Inventory Management automates repetitive inventory tasks, monitors stock levels, and triggers replenishment actions. This reduces human error and supports just-in-time operations.

Positioned between basic tracking and full WMS

Oracle positions Advanced Inventory Management as a middle-ground solution. It is best suited for organisations with growing warehouse operations that have outgrown manual systems, but for whom implementing a full warehouse management system may be excessive or cost-prohibitive.

By integrating tightly with Oracle Inventory Management and Oracle Warehouse Management, the new module provides flexibility for organisations to scale without abandoning their current processes.

Part of Oracle’s modular supply chain strategy

The release reflects Oracle’s continued strategy of offering modular, scalable solutions within its Cloud SCM suite. Instead of pushing a one-size-fits-all platform, Oracle aims to offer purpose-built tools that address specific operational needs.

With supply chain conditions still volatile globally, Oracle’s approach focuses on helping companies become more agile and resilient through connected systems, embedded intelligence, and automation.

