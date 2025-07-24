ADATA strengthens regional presence with dealer meet in Surat

ADATA Technology hosted a dealer meet in Surat recently in July 2025, bringing together 50 key partners to discuss regional growth strategies and reinforce the company’s commitment to India’s evolving IT and gaming hardware sector. The event focused on strengthening the channel ecosystem, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The session was led by ADATA’s senior leadership, including Charles Wei, Sales Head, ADATA Technology; Ravvi Dhyani, Country Manager, ADATA India; and Ashwini Mishra, Regional Sales Manager – North. Their presence underscored the brand’s strategy to expand market reach beyond major metros and deepen its long-term engagement in the country.

Key distribution partners also contributed to the dialogue. Anwar from ACRO Engineering Company’s Surat branch provided regional insights; Kapil Daga, Director, KBC Computech, shared a strategic perspective on channel development; and Hanuman Rajpurohit, General Manager, Technology and Gadgets (TAG), reiterated TAG’s ongoing collaboration with ADATA in promoting consumer and gaming solutions.

The gathering facilitated meaningful engagement between ADATA and its partners, covering product updates, technology trends, and strategies for delivering efficient service and high-performance solutions to end users.

Reaffirming the brand’s channel-first philosophy, Charles Wei said, “Our growth in India is powered by the loyalty and dedication of our partners. This meet is both a gesture of appreciation and a commitment to our shared vision of innovation and digital progress.”

With growing demand for advanced gaming and consumer technology across the country, ADATA is focusing on deeper regional engagement through strong partner collaboration. The Surat meet represents a key milestone in ADATA-XPG’s efforts to strengthen its footprint in India’s dynamic and expanding IT market.

