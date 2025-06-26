Akamai closes API security gaps with lifecycle visibility enhancements

Akamai Technologies has announced a major upgrade to its API Security platform, targeting visibility gaps that exist from code to production. As application programming interfaces (APIs) become central to digital operations across industries, securing them has emerged as one of the most pressing challenges for cybersecurity teams.

The updated platform introduces several key features designed to give organisations greater insight and control throughout the API lifecycle. Central to the release is a new Managed Service for API Security, a dedicated offering that provides real-time monitoring, expert-led incident response, and tailored guidance. This service is intended to help businesses detect threats early, reduce risk exposure and respond effectively to incidents.

Another significant update is the integration with code repositories, enabling security teams to scan API specifications and source code prior to deployment. This feature helps identify misconfigurations and vulnerabilities before APIs are exposed publicly, closing a critical gap in pre-production security.

To aid with regulatory compliance, Akamai has also introduced a new Compliance Dashboard, allowing teams to measure API performance and security against major standards such as PCI DSS v4.0, GDPR and the MITRE ATT&CK framework. This centralised visibility simplifies audits and reduces compliance risks.

These updates come at a time of growing external validation for Akamai's approach to API security. The company recently received the Global InfoSec Award 2025 from Cyber Defense Magazine, an AI Tech Award for excellence in AI-driven privacy protection, and was named a leader in the SecureIQ 2025 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Report, which cited Akamai for achieving zero false positives across more than 1,300 attack simulations.

Akamai’s customers, spanning insurance, healthcare and software, report that the platform’s improved visibility and control have significantly strengthened their API defences. Many cite ease of deployment and actionable insights as reasons they can now focus on the most pressing security risks without slowing innovation.

With APIs at the heart of digital services, Akamai’s latest enhancements aim to help organisations stay resilient as cyber threats grow in scale and sophistication

