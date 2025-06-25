Protean eGov names Ranbheer Singh Dhariwal Group head for welfare

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd.), a key architect in India’s digital public infrastructure landscape, has announced the appointment of Ranbheer Singh Dhariwal as Group Head – Social Security & Welfare (GH-SSW). In this new role, Dhariwal will oversee Protean’s Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) operations under PFRDA regulations, which includes managing functions related to the National Pension System (NPS), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), and Unorganised Pension Schemes (UPS).

With over 25 years of experience in pension fund management, insurance, and BPO operations, Dhariwal brings in-depth expertise in financial services and governance. Before joining Protean, he served as the CEO of Max Life Pension Fund, where he was instrumental in driving product innovation and operational growth in the pension sector.

His appointment marks a significant move for Protean, which currently holds a commanding 98% share in the CRA segment. With India's pension penetration still hovering around 3% of GDP, Dhariwal’s role is expected to be central in expanding access to retirement solutions for India’s diverse population, particularly in underserved and unorganised sectors.

Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO of Protean eGov Technologies, welcomed the appointment, saying, “We are delighted to have Ranbheer on board at such a crucial time. His extensive domain knowledge and leadership experience will be invaluable in realising Protean’s vision of a pensioned society. We look forward to leveraging his insights to enhance user experience, expand pension coverage, and ensure robust regulatory compliance.”

Dhariwal expressed enthusiasm about joining the company at a pivotal moment. “Retirement planning is foundational to building financial resilience for millions of Indians. I’m honoured to join an organisation that has played a vital role in shaping India’s e-governance ecosystem. My focus will be on making pension systems more inclusive, scalable, and user-centric,” he said.

As India accelerates its digital transformation and social security coverage, Protean’s commitment to strengthening its CRA operations aligns with national goals around financial inclusion, ageing population preparedness, and long-term savings. The company’s infrastructure and Dhariwal’s leadership are expected to play a critical role in advancing these goals across public and private sector engagements.