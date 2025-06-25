Automation Anywhere unveils Agentic solutions for scalable AI adoption

Automation Anywhere has unveiled a suite of pre-built Agentic Solutions aimed at helping businesses overcome common roadblocks in AI implementation. These solutions are powered by the company’s Agentic Process Automation (APA) system and designed to be deployed rapidly with minimal user intervention. Targeting areas like accounts payable, customer support, banking, and healthcare, the offering brings together AI agents, RPA, APIs, and enterprise-grade governance into a unified, conversational automation experience.

The new Agentic Solutions workspace features a natural language interface, allowing business users to create and interact with AI agents without needing deep technical expertise. Each solution comes with a domain-specific workspace and a conversational co-pilot that supports real-time automation execution. This design is meant to bridge the gap between innovation and execution, turning AI proofs-of-concept into scalable, operational workflows.

These solutions are pre-configured with regulatory compliance in mind. Industry-specific agents come embedded with knowledge of standards like HIPAA, SOC 2, and KYC. Key security measures such as data masking, audit trails, and exception handling are built in, addressing the needs of regulated environments without adding implementation complexity.

“Agentic Solutions represent a shift from slow, manual processes to AI-driven execution that scales easily and securely,” said Ankur Kothari, Co-Founder and COO of Automation Anywhere. “By focusing on outcome-oriented automation and integrating safeguards for compliance, we’re enabling enterprises to leapfrog traditional hurdles and bring AI into real business operations.”

The announcement comes at a time when businesses are struggling to move beyond the proof-of-concept stage in AI deployments. Many pilot programs stall due to high costs, long development times, and a lack of scalability. Automation Anywhere’s latest move directly targets these pain points with customer-validated, pre-built agents that reduce time-to-market and improve enterprise AI success rates.

With its agentic framework, the company is addressing two core challenges: the failure of pilots to transition into production and the excessive resources often required to scale AI initiatives. By embedding operational readiness and compliance into each agent, Automation Anywhere aims to redefine how businesses approach intelligent automation, enabling faster execution without sacrificing control or security.

