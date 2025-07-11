Altimetrik names Sreenivas V as CFO for AI-first growth

Altimetrik, a leader in AI-driven digital engineering solutions, has appointed Sreenivas V as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic leadership appointment comes as the company focuses on accelerating its global growth and solidifying its position as an AI-native powerhouse. Reporting directly to CEO Raj Sundaresan, Sreenivas will oversee the transformation of the company’s finance function, driving operational efficiencies while supporting Altimetrik's AI-first approach.

Known for its innovative AI solutions, Altimetrik is on an ambitious growth trajectory, with plans to reach a $1B revenue target. Recently, the company signed an agreement to acquire SLK Software, enhancing its digital engineering services and expanding its customer base. With Sreenivas at the helm of the finance team, Altimetrik intends to continue pushing boundaries within the AI and digital space, ensuring that financial strategies align with its rapid expansion.

Sreenivas brings over two decades of experience in global technology leadership, having worked across more than 30 countries. He has held senior positions in corporate strategy, finance, M&A, and investor relations, and has been instrumental in securing major deals worth over $600 million. Notable achievements in his career include his contributions to India’s largest private-sector IPO at TCS and the largest private equity investment in Hexaware.

In his new role, Sreenivas aims to harness the potential of AI to create sustainable financial frameworks that will allow the business to scale while maintaining operational discipline. As Altimetrik’s business model evolves, Sreenivas’ expertise will help navigate complex economic landscapes, reinforcing the company’s vision of delivering AI-driven business outcomes.

Altimetrik’s recent appointments of Rajeev Jain as COO and Gurvinder Sahni as CMO further emphasise the company’s commitment to leadership excellence. These additions position Altimetrik to meet the growing demand for AI-powered digital transformation solutions globally.

