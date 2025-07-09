Apple appoints Sabih Khan as new COO amid leadership shift

Apple has announced the appointment of Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a significant leadership transition during a complex period for the company. The change follows the upcoming retirement of Jeff Williams, who has held the role for several years and will step down later this month.

Khan, currently serving as Senior Vice President of Operations, is a 30-year veteran at Apple. In his existing role, he has overseen the company’s global supply chain, supplier responsibility initiatives, and key operational teams. He will officially step into the COO position later this month.

Born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh in 1966, Khan spent his early years in India and Singapore before relocating to the U.S. He holds degrees in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

Khan joined Apple in 1995 as part of the procurement team. Before that, he worked at GE Plastics in technical and engineering leadership roles. Over the decades, he has been instrumental in shaping Apple’s global operations and has played a key part in the launch of some of its most iconic products.

Williams will continue to work with Apple CEO Tim Cook for the remainder of the year, overseeing the Apple Watch and the design team until his retirement. Once he steps down, Apple’s design team will report directly to Cook, signalling a slight structural shift at the top level.

The leadership transition comes as Apple navigates market headwinds, including global supply chain constraints, geopolitical tariffs, and slower iPhone growth. Khan’s appointment reflects a strategic continuity as the company looks to stabilise operations and drive innovation across product lines.

