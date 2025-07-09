Zscaler unveils SIM-based Zero Trust for IoT, OT

Zscaler has announced a new extension to its Zero Trust Exchange platform with the global launch of Zscaler Cellular, a solution designed to deliver secure, software-free connectivity for IoT and OT devices through a standard SIM card. The offering removes reliance on VPNs or security agents, enabling organisations to secure distributed devices across any cellular network with ease.

As companies continue deploying mobile and embedded devices across varied environments, securing endpoints without traditional network control remains a significant challenge. Zscaler Cellular addresses this by isolating each device on a private network, automatically routing all connections through its Zero Trust platform.

Nathan Howe, Group VP of Emerging Technologies at Zscaler, stated, “With Zscaler Cellular, we are extending Zero Trust to IoT and OT ecosystems using a simple SIM-based deployment. Devices gain resilient connectivity while remaining invisible to external threats.”

The new solution eliminates the need for complex infrastructure or remote access tools, making it especially valuable for industries like logistics, manufacturing, and field services. Maverick Transportation, an early adopter, used Zscaler Cellular to secure tablets and time-tracking devices at remote job sites.

“We needed a solution that worked without VPNs or agents,” said Brian Shelby, Director of IT Infrastructure at Maverick. “Zscaler Cellular gave us policy enforcement and improved user experience across uncontrolled environments.”

The platform is supported by partnerships with telecom providers such as BT and Stacuity. Through these collaborations, Zscaler enables organisations to extend Zero Trust principles at scale across cellular-connected ecosystems.

Zscaler Cellular becomes available globally in August 2025, with active deployments already in place across several sectors. The solution is expected to redefine secure connectivity for IoT and OT deployments in complex and mobile environments.

