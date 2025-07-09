Visionet appoints Anand Sampath to lead India operations

Visionet Systems Inc. has announced an expanded leadership role for Anand Sampath, who will now oversee the company’s India center operations in addition to his current position as Global Head of Business Process Services (BPS).

Advertisment

The transition follows the departure of Sandeep Agarwal, who was instrumental in scaling Visionet’s India operations over the past four years. Under his leadership, the centre established a strong operational base and became a critical part of Visionet’s global delivery model.

As Visionet strengthens its presence in India, the centre is expected to play an increasingly central role in supporting global clients. With more than 20 years of experience driving operational excellence, Anand Sampath is well-positioned to guide the next phase of growth.

Commenting on his new responsibilities, Anand said, “It’s a privilege to take on this expanded role at such a key moment. My focus will be on driving execution, encouraging innovation, and creating a thriving work environment that delivers exceptional outcomes for clients.”

Advertisment

In his expanded remit, Anand will work closely with regional leaders to ensure cross-functional coordination and operational alignment. His leadership is expected to help the India centre adapt to evolving client demands while maintaining delivery excellence.

Kamran Ozair, CEO of Visionet, noted, “Anand brings operational rigour and a collaborative mindset, both critical as we expand our footprint in India. His leadership will be essential in building on our momentum.”

Visionet reiterated its commitment to investing in its India centre, focusing on talent development, innovation, and long-term growth. The leadership shift reflects the company’s intention to deepen its roots in the region and elevate its strategic capabilities on a global scale.

Advertisment

Read More :

New Relic names Lauren Nemeth as new CRO for growth

Redington signs REAP agreement with AWS to accelerate Cloud adoption

Advertisment

AWS launches space accelerator in APAC for startups

Channel ecosystems evolve to power India’s cloud momentum