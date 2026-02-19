Arinox AI CommandCore sovereign agentic AI platform launched

Arinox AI has introduced CommandCore™, a sovereign, air-gapped agentic AI system built for organisations that require complete control over data and execution. The Arinox AI CommandCore sovereign agentic AI platform is designed to operate without internet connectivity, public cloud access or external data exchange.

The platform targets defence, government, BFSI and critical infrastructure sectors where regulatory compliance, auditability and operational integrity are mandatory.

CommandCore™ was unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. Initial shipments are scheduled to begin on April 19, 2026, with enterprise configurations starting at ₹10 lakh.

Built for air-gapped environments

The Arinox AI CommandCore sovereign agentic AI platform combines NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure with KOGO OS, a private agentic operating system. The architecture integrates on-prem compute, accelerated inference and a full agent orchestration layer into a single deployable system.

By eliminating reliance on external connectivity, the platform allows enterprises to retain control over:

Models

Workflows

Execution

Outcomes

The system is engineered to function fully within an organisation’s secure perimeter.

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, NVIDIA India, stated that as AI adoption expands into regulated environments, enterprises require computing platforms capable of operating entirely on-prem under strict security controls. He noted that the integration of NVIDIA infrastructure and KOGO OS enables secure AI deployment without cloud dependency.

KOGO OS as the control plane

KOGO OS provides the runtime, orchestration and governance framework for CommandCore™. It manages multi-agent systems, lifecycle control and policy enforcement.

Key capabilities of KOGO OS include:

Low-code and no-code agent creation

Lifecycle management

Enterprise-grade observability and auditability

Built-in red-teaming and safety testing

Fully offline execution

Raj K Gopalakrishnan, CEO, KOGO AI, stated that sovereign AI requires both sovereign infrastructure and a sovereign operating system. He said the platform enables enterprises to maintain control over execution, governance and outcomes entirely within their perimeter.

Hardware configurations across mission needs

The Arinox AI CommandCore sovereign agentic AI platform will be available in multiple configurations:

NVIDIA Jetson Orin-class edge systems for field deployments

NVIDIA DGX Spark for compact on-prem development

Enterprise data-centre systems including NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs

All configurations operate on KOGO OS and can scale according to mission requirements.

The system also launches with production-ready use cases, including Kogo Sentinel for GIS-driven defence intelligence, Enterprise-in-a-Box for autonomous ERP-led operations and an Offline Agentic Marketplace.

Market context and demand signals

Arinox AI states that CommandCore™ addresses growing regulatory requirements, data-sovereignty mandates and risk exposure linked to centralised cloud AI deployments. Enterprises are prioritising control, compliance and latency across critical workloads.

Angad Ahluwalia, Chief Spokesperson, Arinox AI, said that the company has already received pre-orders from regulated and sensitive-data enterprises ahead of the public debut. He also indicated that CommandCore™ reduces total cost of AI ownership by approximately 40 percent compared to traditional enterprise generative AI deployments.

The Arinox AI CommandCore sovereign agentic AI platform positions itself within a segment of the market where air-gapped execution, audit trails and full infrastructure ownership are core operational requirements rather than optional features.

As AI adoption expands into mission-critical domains, the demand for fully sovereign, production-ready systems is likely to shape deployment models across regulated industries.

Read More:

AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi: Getting there, the glitches, and the apology that followed

RiskProfiler Asia-Pacific expansion with Viraat Bindra

Qualcomm $150 million AI startup investment in India expands edge AI focus

Altos Computing and Industry.AI industrial edge AI platform expands manufacturing intelligence