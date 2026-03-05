ASUS Launches V501 Desktops and AiO V400

ASUS has expanded its consumer desktop and all-in-one PC portfolio with the launch of the V501 Desktops and AiO V400 Series in India. The expansion introduces new computing options designed for small offices, studios, startups, and home environments.

Advertisment

The new lineup includes the V501MV Mini Tower with a 15-litre chassis and the V501SV Small Form Factor with a 9-litre chassis. Alongside these systems, ASUS has introduced the AiO V400 series, which includes the V440 and V470 models.

The expansion is intended to strengthen ASUS’ offerings across both small work environments and home setups. Systems in the lineup support up to Intel Core 7 240H processors and DDR5 memory expandable up to 64GB, enabling everyday computing tasks such as documentation, accounting, virtual meetings, and light creative workloads.

The ASUS V501MV and V501SV desktops start at Rs 42,990 and will be available beginning 16 March on the ASUS Eshop, followed by availability through other channels starting 25 March. These channels include ASUS Exclusive Stores, authorised ASUS retail partners, Flipkart and Amazon.

Advertisment

ASUS V501 Desktops: Built for Business and Daily Operations

The ASUS V501 Desktop series is designed to support day-to-day business operations in environments such as small offices, studios, and startups.

Powered by up to Intel Core 7 240H processors, the systems support workloads including accounting software, GST platforms, CRM tools, design applications, and large spreadsheets. Support for up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and SSD storage enables faster data access and improved scalability as business requirements grow.

The desktops are engineered for extended usage, supported by an advanced thermal design with copper heat pipes. Noise levels can reach as low as 38dB under full load, allowing operation in client-facing environments such as studios and consultation rooms.

Advertisment

The systems also feature an 80+ Bronze certified power supply, which helps improve energy efficiency and reduce operational costs during extended working hours.

ASUS AiO V400 Series: Designed for Homes and Hybrid Use

The ASUS AiO V400 series, which includes the V440 and V470, is designed for family households and compact living spaces.

The all-in-one systems combine display and computing hardware within a single unit, enabling a clean desk setup with minimal cabling. They are designed to support activities such as streaming, browsing, online learning, video calls, and everyday multitasking.

Advertisment

Powered by up to Intel Core 3 processors, the AiO systems include up to 8GB DDR5 RAM and SSD storage to support productivity tasks and daily computing.

The systems include HDMI In and HDMI Out support, allowing the device to function both as a standalone PC and as a monitor, providing flexibility across work, collaboration, and content consumption scenarios.

The ASUS V470 AiO starts at Rs 71,990 and is available beginning 5 March through ASUS Exclusive Stores, Croma, authorised ASUS retail partners, the ASUS Eshop, Flipkart and Amazon. The Core 5 and Core 7 variants on Flipkart will be available from April onwards.

Advertisment

The ASUS V440 AiO, priced from Rs 67,990, will be available starting 14 April through the same retail channels.

Financing Options and Retail Availability

ASUS is also offering flexible financing options for the new systems.

EMI plans start at Rs 3,583 for the ASUS V501 Desktop and Rs 4,799 for the V470 AiO. Customers purchasing through ASUS Authorised Retail Stores can receive Rs 2,000 cashback on select bank credit EMI transactions.

The systems will be available across ASUS Exclusive Stores, the ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, and authorised ASUS retail partners, providing both online and offline purchasing options.

Advertisment

ASUS on Desktop Usage Trends

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming Business System, ASUS India, said that desktop usage patterns have become more defined across different environments.

According to Su, small offices and studios require stable daily performance for business continuity, while families seek space-efficient setups capable of supporting learning, entertainment, and work through a single system.

He stated that the V501 desktops and AiO V400 series are designed to address these differing requirements by providing systems suited for their intended environments.

Advertisment

Read More:

Turiyam AI and NTT Clobal Data Centers Partnership for Inference Infrastructure

Scripbox Expands Chennai Office for Client Advisory

Enjay IT Solutions to inaugurate new corporate office in Bhilad, Gujarat