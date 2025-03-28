Beyond Key Recognised at National Export Excellence Award

Beyond Key has been recognised with the National Export Excellence Award by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC). This recognition is for the company’s contribution to software exports and its role in India’s technology sector.

The ESC National Export Excellence Awards acknowledge companies that demonstrate significant export growth, technological advancements, and global business impact. Beyond Key was recognized for expansion into international markets, advanced technology solutions, and a client-focused approach.

Beyond Key provides software solutions that support digital transformation in multiple sectors, including healthcare, retail, finance and logistics.

Commenting on the same belief, Piyush Goel, CEO and Founder of Beyond Key, stated, “This award is a proud moment for Beyond Key, reflecting our dedication to innovation, global excellence, and customer-centric solutions. We remain committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers businesses worldwide."

Beyond Key Representatives Attend National Export Excellence Award Ceremony

The National Export Excellence Award ceremony was held in New Delhi, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and members of the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC). Representing Beyond Key at the event were Ambrish Kanungo, Head of HR, and Rahul Panwar, Assistant VP of Global Delivery. Their participation reflected the company’s focus on strengthening global delivery networks and advancing digital innovation.

Expanding Global Reach Through Technology

Beyond Key continues to expand its international presence, providing high-quality IT services to clients in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company’s export growth is driven by its expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data analytics, and automation, which enables it to deliver innovative technology solutions globally.

Regarding the achievement, Rahul Panwar, AVP of Global Delivery at Beyond Key, said "Receiving this prestigious award is a testament to Beyond Key’s relentless commitment to innovation and global excellence. Our ability to create world-class digital solutions has enabled us to build strong relationships with clients across the globe. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries in technology and software development."

Beyond Key’s growth is supported by a skilled workforce that drives innovation and efficiency across projects. The company prioritizes continuous learning and professional development, investing in upskilling initiatives to enhance expertise.

