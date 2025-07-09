EAZY rolls out ERP, DMS, SFA upgrades for agility

Enterprise technology provider EAZY has introduced significant updates to its core business platforms: EAZY ERP V4, EAZY DMS V5, and Recibo 2.0. The enhancements aim to streamline operations, improve visibility, and enable agile decision-making across sectors like FMCG, retail, and manufacturing.

EAZY ERP V4 focuses on increasing operational flexibility and accessibility, helping teams manage business functions more efficiently in fast-changing environments. Designed for modern enterprises, the platform now supports improved connectivity across departments, allowing better coordination and real-time data access.

EAZY DMS V5 introduces powerful tools for distribution network optimisation. The upgraded version features advanced mobile access, enhanced dashboards, and partner performance tracking. These updates allow brands to monitor channel activities, address bottlenecks, and extend market reach.

Recibo 2.0, the revamped Sales Force Automation (SFA) solution, integrates AI-driven features and mobile-first design to help field teams operate more effectively. With smarter order suggestions, optimised route planning, and real-time reporting, the update enables faster, more accurate sales decisions.

Among the key benefits of these updates:

Increased sales visibility across regions

Reduction in losses due to scheme disbursement pilferage

Cost-effective field operations through AI-enabled planning

Brands such as Crompton, BPCL, Hindware, MDH, Legrand, and Priyagold are already leveraging these upgrades to strengthen digital capabilities and improve business outcomes.

Kunal Singhal, Managing Director of EAZY, emphasised that these rollouts are based on direct customer feedback and a deep understanding of business needs.

The updates are now live, with personalised onboarding and enterprise-level support to help organisations adopt and scale digital transformation with minimal disruption.

