Consistent launches 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter

Consistent, an emerging name in India’s IT hardware and electronics market, has unveiled its latest product, a 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter. Aimed at everyday users, the device offers a practical and portable solution for achieving reliable wireless internet, particularly for those working on older systems or frequently on the move.

With a sleek, compact design and USB v2.0 interface, the adapter is compatible with a broad range of devices. It supports wireless speeds of up to 600 Mbps, making it suitable for common internet tasks such as video calls, streaming content, and web browsing, all without the need for additional wiring or installation.

This new offering is especially relevant for users whose systems lack built-in Wi-Fi capability, as well as for those living in areas with inconsistent connectivity. One of its key features is Hotspot Mode, which allows the connected PC to act as a wireless hotspot, enabling internet sharing across multiple devices.

Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, commented on the launch, highlighting that the adapter addresses a clear gap in the market. “Many users still face connectivity challenges on legacy systems or while working remotely. This product is designed to be simple, compact, and effective , a useful addition in many everyday scenarios,” he said.

The 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter is priced at ₹1,999 and comes with a one-year warranty. It is available for purchase via Consistent’s official online store (shop.consistent.in), on Amazon, and through its nationwide network of authorised retailers and distributors.

Through this launch, Consistent reinforces its commitment to delivering user-friendly, practical tech solutions that enhance day-to-day digital experiences. The product underscores the company’s continued efforts to support users in achieving seamless connectivity, regardless of their device or location.

