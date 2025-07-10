New Oracle Database@AWS launch with AI-ready performance

In a strategic move that could redefine the cloud infrastructure dynamics for enterprise databases, Oracle and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have jointly announced the general availability of Oracle Database@AWS. This new offering allows customers to run Oracle’s flagship Exadata Database Service and Autonomous Database directly on dedicated infrastructure running Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) inside AWS datacentres.

The launch is now live in AWS’s US East (N. Virginia) and US West (Oregon) regions, with plans to roll out to 20 more AWS regions globally, including key locations such as Frankfurt, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tokyo and London.

This isn’t just another cloud partnership. It’s a deliberate dismantling of barriers between two of the biggest names in enterprise IT. For decades, CIOs and infrastructure heads have been caught in a tug-of-war between Oracle’s deep enterprise database stack and AWS’s Cloud-native agility.

Now, Oracle Database@AWS brings both worlds under one virtual roof.

Enterprises can migrate existing Oracle database workloads to AWS without rearchitecting.

It supports Oracle’s Real Application Clusters (RAC) and the new Oracle Database 23ai, with embedded AI Vector Search.

Zero-ETL integration no more juggling fragile, slow and costly data pipelines between systems.

According to G2 Krishnamoorthy, VP, Database Services, AWS, “Enterprise customers can seamlessly migrate their Oracle database workloads.. while benefitting from the security, resiliency and scalability of AWS’s global infrastructure.”

This move will likely appeal to a wide swathe of industries, especially those in banking, telecom and government, who want to preserve their deep Oracle investments but can no longer ignore the flexibility and innovation cycles enabled by AWS.

Real-world impact: From financial services to analytics

A few early adopters are seeing value. For instance, Fidelity Investments is leveraging the platform to support their push towards enterprise-grade cloud resilience. Joe Frazier, Head of Architecture and Engineering at Fidelity, noted how it’s helping the company “innovate faster, scale more efficiently and deliver secure, responsive experiences.”

Similarly, Nationwide sees Oracle Database@AWS as an alignment to its long-term cloud roadmap. According to Jim Fowler, CTO at Nationwide, the offering helps “streamline operations and accelerate innovation.”

Jay Upchurch, CIO at SAS, highlighted another benefit. “Oracle Database@AWS’s integrated capabilities give [customers] high-performance access to their applications and data in AWS,” he said, reaffirming the appeal for AI and data-heavy firms.

Oracle@AWS Simplifying the tech and the contracts

Beyond the tech stack, Oracle and AWS seem to be focusing on removing friction from the procurement and licensing side too.

Here’s what customers get:

Familiar AWS tools like EC2, ECS and EKS to build new microservices-based applications.

A simplified purchase route via AWS Marketplace.

Support for Oracle BYOL (Bring Your Own License) and discount programmes like Oracle Support Rewards.

Cross-integration with AWS Identity and Access Management, CloudWatch, CloudFormation and more.

And for those stuck on legacy applications, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft etc. The platform supports them out of the box.

Embedded intelligence: What Oracle 23ai brings to the table

At the heart of this new offering lies Oracle Database 23ai, which includes AI Vector Search, a feature aimed squarely at organisations wanting to build smarter applications without needing an ML PhD in the room.

From searching images and documents conceptually (not just by text or pixel data) to embedding generative AI within transactional apps, Oracle’s push into embedded AI feels quietly radical. It’s also a direct answer to AWS’s own AI portfolio.

By tightly integrating Oracle’s AI-ready databases with AWS’s own ML and generative AI services, Oracle Database@AWS may just have created a sweet spot for developers and IT leaders looking for more than just cloud storage and compute.

With global expansion underway, Oracle Database@AWS is slated to go live soon in regions including:

Canada (Central), Mumbai, Melbourne, Milan and Singapore

Paris, Stockholm, São Paulo, Sydney and Zurich

As well as US East (Ohio), US West (California), Seoul, Tokyo and others

For enterprises in these regions, the wait might not be long.

The bottom line

For years, cloud customers have had to choose: Do we stay in Oracle’s walled garden or embrace AWS’s sprawling ecosystem?

Oracle Database@AWS quietly breaks down that wall offering both the legacy robustness of Oracle and the innovation pipeline of AWS in one shot. It’s a powerful signal that the cloud wars may be softening into cloud diplomacy.

For enterprises eyeing IT modernisation without throwing away years of database architecture and licensing, this is not just another service update. It’s a long-awaited bridge between two giants, and it’s already reshaping the map.

