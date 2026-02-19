CloudKeeper LensGPT agentic FinOps platform unveiled

CloudKeeper has launched LensGPT, an AI-powered FinOps intelligence platform designed to simplify cloud cost analysis and optimisation. The CloudKeeper LensGPT agentic FinOps platform enables organisations to interact with cloud financial data using natural-language queries rather than relying on manual dashboards and spreadsheets.

The platform currently supports AWS and Google Cloud environments and is positioned as a tool to help enterprises respond faster to cost insights and optimisation opportunities.

Moving beyond traditional cloud cost workflows

In conventional cloud cost management processes, teams typically extract reports, apply filters and conduct follow-up analysis across multiple tools before reaching decisions. This often requires coordination between finance, engineering and operations teams.

The CloudKeeper LensGPT agentic FinOps platform seeks to streamline this process through an agentic AI model that applies multi-step reasoning. Instead of generating static insights, the system analyses cost drivers and proposes practical actions based on infrastructure configuration.

Recommendations consider factors such as:

Services in use

Regions and accounts

Environment structure

Deployment architecture

Deepak Mittal, CEO, CloudKeeper, stated that large language models have changed how users seek information. He noted that LensGPT brings a conversational approach to FinOps by allowing teams to ask direct questions and receive actionable responses.

Agentic AI for guided decision-making

According to the company, the CloudKeeper LensGPT agentic FinOps platform moves from information retrieval to guided decision-making. The system is designed to help organisations move from understanding cloud spend to taking corrective action.

Sanjeev Mittal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, CloudKeeper, described agentic AI as a step beyond response generation. He said the company’s AI Center of Excellence is focused on applied AI solutions for operational cloud challenges, with LensGPT being one outcome of that effort.

Governance and secure access

The platform incorporates role-based access controls to ensure that financial data visibility aligns with organisational responsibilities. Secure data handling and encryption mechanisms are built in to support governance and compliance requirements.

This approach allows finance leaders, engineering teams and executive stakeholders to access relevant cost insights without exposing unnecessary data.

Early feedback and adoption signals

Prior to public launch, CloudKeeper provided access to LensGPT to a selected group of customers under a pre-launch feedback programme. The company reported that several participants chose to continue using the platform after the trial period.

Early feedback highlighted:

Faster access to FinOps data

Reduced reliance on manual reporting

Improved clarity for finance and engineering teams

Naman Jain, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, CloudKeeper, stated that CFOs reported improved visibility into cloud spend without requiring multiple internal consultations. Engineering teams indicated reduced time spent building reports and dashboards.

Broader FinOps strategy

The launch of the CloudKeeper LensGPT agentic FinOps platform follows the introduction of the company’s All-in-One FinOps Platform Suite. This suite combines automated visibility and optimisation capabilities with round-the-clock expert support.

CloudKeeper states that it operates as a cloud cost optimisation and FinOps partner for organisations scaling on cloud. The company is an AWS Premier Partner and Google Cloud Partner and reports supporting over 400 global organisations in managing cloud expenditure.

As enterprises continue to scale across multi-cloud environments, the demand for simplified, data-driven cost governance is increasing. The CloudKeeper LensGPT agentic FinOps platform reflects a shift toward conversational, AI-led decision support within financial cloud operations.