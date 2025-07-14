Zoom brings agentic AI to streamline cross-app workflows

Zoom is pushing deeper into AI-driven productivity with the launch of its new agentic AI capabilities, aimed at automating tasks and reducing platform-hopping. The standout update is the Custom AI Companion add-on, now available for online purchase at $12 per user per month. It enables Zoom’s AI Companion to integrate with 16 major third-party apps, including ServiceNow, Asana, Jira, Google Drive, and Box, allowing users to complete tasks without leaving the Zoom interface.

Designed for small business owners, freelancers, and hybrid teams, the add-on extends AI functionality beyond Zoom Meetings. It can now attend meetings on platforms like Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, summarise discussions, update CRM entries, and even generate video clips using customizable avatars. The AI Companion also supports in-person meetings with voice recording and summarisation features.

Users can tailor summaries using 11 customizable templates, connect external knowledge sources like public URLs and shared drives, and set up real-time task automation. Educators, recruiters, and sales professionals can streamline follow-ups, document collaboration, and candidate tracking directly within Zoom’s unified interface.

Beyond the add-on, Zoom has enhanced core AI Companion features included with paid Zoom Workplace plans. Users can now ask real-time questions during calls, create agendas from prior meetings, summarise chat threads, and access full meeting assets—summaries, transcripts, and recordings from within the calendar.

Zoom Docs also gets a boost with public publishing options and version tracking. At the same time, Zoom Clips now supports combining multiple clips into cohesive videos, making post-meeting content creation more efficient.

These updates reinforce Zoom’s push to become a centralised work hub, blending communication, documentation, and productivity under one platform. As businesses increasingly juggle multiple tools, Zoom’s open AI-driven platform could reshape how organisations collaborate and stay productive.

