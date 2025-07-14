Hexaware and Abluva secure agentic AI for life sciences

Hexaware Technologies and Abluva have entered a strategic partnership to bring secure and governed agentic AI solutions to the Life Sciences sector. As the industry embraces generative AI to transform drug development, clinical trials, and patient data operations, the need for robust governance frameworks has grown critical. This collaboration combines Hexaware’s clinical domain expertise with Abluva’s Secure Intelligence Plane, a framework designed to ensure AI agents operate safely, compliantly, and autonomously without exposing organisations to security or privacy risks.

Advertisment

Abluva’s platform enables real-time governance of autonomous AI agents, enforcing strict controls like purpose binding, context-sensitive data handling, and tooling limitations. It also includes built-in protections for the entire AI agent lifecycle, from training and fine-tuning to prompting and retrieval, safeguarding against data leaks or misuse in clinical and research environments.

One of the partnership’s standout innovations is Abluva’s “self-healing” AI architecture, which automatically detects and mitigates anomalous behaviours from AI agents as they occur. This capability provides an additional layer of real-time defence, crucial for applications handling sensitive patient and trial data.

Both companies emphasised the solution’s alignment with global compliance frameworks like HIPAA and GDPR, ensuring that AI deployments meet regulatory expectations while remaining auditable and secure. Audit features and embedded privacy governance tools ensure a balance between AI innovation and regulatory responsibility.

Advertisment

According to executives from both firms, the collaboration not only meets the rising demand for GenAI in Life Sciences but also lays a foundation for enterprise-scale adoption of secure agentic architectures. Hexaware’s expertise in clinical operations and global system integration makes it well-positioned to extend Abluva’s security-first AI framework across the complex environments of pharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organisations.

In an era of fast-moving AI deployment, this partnership delivers the infrastructure needed to scale innovation responsibly, combining cutting-edge security with domain-specific know-how.

Read More :

Advertisment

ViewSonic launches AI-based content tools for Indian schools

Sophos & SATCOM launch cybersecurity centre in Mumbai

How edge computing is reshaping managed services for Indian partners

Advertisment

Geonix donates computer lab to differently-abled youth