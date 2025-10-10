Consistent Infosystems, an Indian IT hardware, gaming, and surveillance brand, has concluded its Vietnam Partner Tour, an exclusive engagement initiative designed for its top-performing channel partners.

The tour brought together over 100 leading partners from across India, offering them a platform to explore Consistent’s latest innovations, discuss growth opportunities, and interact directly with the company’s leadership team.

The delegation was led by Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, along with Chandan Kumar, VP Sales; Pawan Kumar Singh, Surveillance Product Head; Subodh Satyal, CTO; Ritesh, Marketing Manager; and respective Business Managers from Chhattisgarh, Jaipur, Orissa, Bangalore, Uttar Pradesh, and Indore.

Consistent Infosystems showcased innovation and new initiatives with the Vietnam Partner Tour

During the Vietnam Partner Tour, Consistent unveiled its upcoming gaming and surveillance product portfolio, which includes gaming keyboards, mice, cabinets, graphics cards, RGB & ARGB CPU fans, and advanced surveillance solutions. The event also highlighted the company’s latest Foreign Trade Scheme (FTS) initiative for Almaty, aimed at enhancing service efficiency and strengthening support for international partners.

Speaking about the event, Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said, “It was a pleasure to engage with over 100 of our top-performing partners during the Vietnam Tour. This initiative was not only a celebration of their tremendous efforts but also an opportunity to strengthen relationships and share insights on our latest innovations. Seeing their enthusiasm motivates us to continue creating rewarding partner-focused programs in the future.”

Building stronger partnerships through engagement

The Vietnam Partner Tour seamlessly combined business sessions, product demonstrations, and collaborative discussions, reflecting Consistent Infosystems’ strong focus on partner engagement and long-term collaboration. The tour reinforced the company’s commitment to empowering its partner network through continuous innovation, transparent communication, and shared growth opportunities.

Consistent continues to focus on initiatives that strengthen its partner ecosystem, ensuring mutual profitability and sustained business expansion. By connecting channel partners with its evolving product roadmap and innovation pipeline, the company is building a foundation for global competitiveness in IT hardware, gaming peripherals, and surveillance technology.

Partners interested in upcoming programs can connect with their respective Consistent sales representatives for details or visit the company’s official website for future updates.

