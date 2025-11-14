Consistent Infosystems launches high-speed HDMI cable for ultra-HD connectivity

Consistent Infosystems has expanded its connectivity portfolio with the launch of its new High-Speed HDMI Cable. Designed for both entertainment and professional environments, the cable is engineered to deliver fast data transmission, clear visuals and stable performance across a wide range of devices.

The cable supports 4K and 2K Ultra HD resolution to ensure smooth signal delivery and enhanced picture and sound quality. It is compatible with LED TVs, LCD displays, Box TVs and media players, supporting user needs across home and business applications.

Consistent HDMI cable with flexible installation, with multiple length options

To address varied installation requirements, the cable is available in seven lengths: 1.5M, 3M, 5M, 10M, 15M, 20M and 25M. These options make it suitable for compact entertainment units as well as large-format display systems used in offices, classrooms and public venues.

The durable build and robust construction are designed to support long-term use, providing consistent connectivity even in extended or demanding setups.

Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said the launch reflects evolving consumer expectations. “Today’s consumers demand speed, clarity, and seamless connectivity in every aspect of their digital experience. Our new High-Speed HDMI Cable embodies these values, providing exceptional performance, reliable transmission, and ultra-high-definition output. With this addition, Consistent continues to empower users with innovative and high-quality solutions that simplify modern digital lifestyles,” he said.

The cable is positioned as a solution for entertainment systems, multimedia setups and professional displays that depend on stable, high-resolution connectivity.

Strengthening presence in the connectivity segment

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems continues to expand its position in India’s connectivity, computing and security segments. The new High-Speed HDMI Cable supports the company’s broader effort to offer accessible, high-performance products tailored to modern digital requirements.

