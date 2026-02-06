Consistent Infosystems takes partners global with Almaty Partner Tour

Consistent Infosystems, an IT hardware, gaming peripherals, and surveillance solutions company, has concluded its exclusive Almaty Partner Tour, reinforcing its commitment to empowering and engaging its channel ecosystem. The initiative brought together more than 100 top-performing channel partners, offering them a platform to interact closely with leadership, explore new product innovations, and align on future growth strategies.

The tour was led by Ritesh Das, Marketing Head, and Pawan Kumar Singh, Surveillance Product Head, along with business managers representing key markets including Chhattisgarh, Jaipur, Punjab, Jharkhand, Hyderabad, Odisha, Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh, and Indore. Their presence enabled in-depth discussions on regional opportunities, partner challenges, and evolving customer expectations.

Designed as a collaborative and immersive experience, the Almaty Partner Tour featured highly interactive sessions that encouraged open dialogue and knowledge sharing. Channel partners actively contributed market insights, discussed go-to-market strategies, and aligned with Consistent’s roadmap for hardware and surveillance solutions. Beyond business discussions, the tour fostered strong networking opportunities, helping partners build deeper relationships with the leadership team and peers.

A key highlight of the tour was the launch of Consistent’s ‘Buy & Fly – Baku or Kashmir’ Partner Incentive Scheme, introduced specifically for surveillance channel partners. The scheme underscores the company’s focus on partner motivation, sustained engagement, and long-term collaboration, while also strengthening Consistent’s global partner connect.

Commenting on the initiative, Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said that channel partners play a critical role in the company’s growth journey. He noted that the Almaty Partner Tour was designed to recognise partner trust and performance while offering deeper visibility into Consistent’s upcoming surveillance and hardware innovations. According to him, such initiatives help build long-term partnerships and align teams towards shared growth objectives.

With this successful engagement, Consistent Infosystems continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner-led brand, focused on innovation, relationship-building, and sustainable channel growth across India’s rapidly evolving IT and surveillance market.