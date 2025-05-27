Consistent Introduces 'Made in Bharat' Universal Adapter Series

Indian electronics solutions provider Consistent has introduced a locally manufactured Universal Adapter series as part of its 'Made in Bharat' initiative. The adapters are designed for powering surveillance systems and network equipment.

New Line of Power Adapters Targets Surveillance and IT Equipment

The series includes three models:

- 2 AMP version for low-power devices

- 3 AMP variant for medium-load applications

- 5 AMP model for higher-power equipment

All adapter features include short circuit protection, Over voltage/current safeguards, and temperature regulation systems.

Its design features include a compact form factor, a round conversion plug design, and compatibility with standard Indian sockets.

Target applications of the adapters consist of CCTV and security camera systems, Network routers and hubs, and Commercial and residential installations

The adapters are currently available through Consistent's authorised distribution channels.

"At Consistent Infosystems, our focus has always been on empowering our customers with high-quality and reliable technology solutions that are locally made and globally competitive. The launch of our Universal Adapter series reflects our dedication to innovation, safety, and the 'Made in Bharat' vision. These products are engineered to meet the power needs of modern digital environments while upholding the highest standards of quality and performance," said Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, of Consistent Infosystems.

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems is positioning itself as a Made in India technology provider while contributing to the country's vision of self-reliance. With the Universal Adapter series, the brand is working towards meeting the evolving needs of today’s connected environments.

Pricing and Availability

The Consistent 2 AMP, 3 AMP, and 5 AMP adaptors are available at price points of Rs. 799, Rs. 899 and Rs. 1099, respectively. The products can be purchased through the company’s network of partners and authorised dealers across India.



