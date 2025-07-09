TP-Link boosts India ops with R&D; and incubation hub

TP-Link India has announced a significant expansion of its operations in the country, underlining its commitment to innovation and local market growth. The company inaugurated its first incubation centre in Mumbai, co-located with its new India headquarters, while also revealing plans for a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) for research and development in Bengaluru.

The Mumbai centre was launched by Maharashtra’s Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Designed to support young talent and foster innovation, the incubation facility will serve as a collaborative space for students, developers, and tech enthusiasts to explore next-gen connectivity solutions. It will also act as a demonstration and training venue for enterprise products and solutions.

In Bengaluru, the upcoming R&D GCC is set to go live in the coming weeks. This centre will focus on firmware development, AI/ML integrations, and advanced networking technologies. It will play a critical role in driving innovation across TP-Link’s product lines, including the Omada enterprise networking series.

To support its expansion, TP-Link aims to increase its India workforce by 30% over the next year and broaden its service centre footprint, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The goal is to add 20 new service centres within a year, enhancing customer support infrastructure nationwide.

With these developments, TP-Link is not only boosting its technological capabilities but also aligning closely with India’s digital growth ambitions. The dual focus on research innovation and grassroots incubation is intended to nurture local talent and create solutions tailored for both domestic and global markets.

