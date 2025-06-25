Consistent rewards 100+ partners with Bangkok trip under surveillance scheme

Indian IT hardware brand Consistent recently concluded its nationwide channel partner initiative, Fly with Consistent Surveillance Products, with over 100 partners qualifying for a fully sponsored international trip to Bangkok. The program, aimed at recognising partner contributions toward promoting Consistent’s surveillance product range, combined business with leisure, offering a four-day experience packed with product showcases and recreational activities.

The itinerary featured the unveiling of new surveillance products alongside an R&R program, visits to Coral Island, a private yacht cruise, and a lively pool party. The initiative not only highlighted the company’s commitment to rewarding performance but also emphasised the importance of channel relationships in driving market success.

CMD and Co-Founder Yogesh Agrawal expressed gratitude to the attending partners, describing the trip as a meaningful gesture of appreciation and a step toward deeper engagement. The campaign saw enthusiastic participation from across India, reflecting the growing trust in Consistent’s surveillance portfolio, widely used in residential, commercial, and industrial setups.

Agrawal confirmed that similar partner-focused initiatives are in the pipeline, with two to three more reward programs expected to be announced soon. These future programs aim to continue incentivising growth and enhancing long-term collaboration between the company and its reseller ecosystem.

With channel partners playing a pivotal role in expanding market presence, Consistent’s strategy of blending incentives with product alignment appears to be fostering loyalty and driving sales momentum. Interested partners are encouraged to stay updated via official Consistent channels or their respective sales contacts.

