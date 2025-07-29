CoreOps.AI introduces AgentCORE for enterprise AI

CoreOps.AI has launched AgentCORE, an AI-as-a-Service platform designed to embed intelligent agents across enterprise systems. The platform is positioned to help enterprises move beyond automation into adaptive intelligence, with a focus on real-time decision-making and contextual awareness.

Founded in 2024 by former Fortune 100 technology leaders, CoreOps.AI aims to address a critical challenge in enterprise AI adoption: the inability of current-generation AI tools to understand and operate within complex, messy business environments.

“AgentCORE is our dream made real, a platform that ignites a movement to reimagine business operations with intelligence and agility,” said Rajiv Srivastava, CEO & Founder, CoreOps.AI.

From automation to intelligent agents

Enterprise automation is no longer sufficient, the company claims. While traditional tools can perform routine tasks and generate insights, AgentCORE is built to enable autonomous digital agents that can observe data flows, interpret context, make decisions, and act independently across systems.

These AI agents can operate within ERP, CRM and proprietary back-end infrastructure, delivering capabilities such as:

Real-time pattern detection

Dynamic workload optimisation

Predictive insight generation

Personalised user and employee experiences

“Agentic AI is not just automation. It is intelligence in action,” said Ankur Sharma, CTO & Co-Founder, CoreOps.AI. “We built AgentCORE not to experiment with AI but to operationalise it.”

Bringing context into enterprise intelligence

One of the key differentiators of AgentCORE is its ability to handle business context. Unlike conventional AI systems that often fail when faced with incomplete data or exception cases, AgentCORE agents are designed to learn continuously and adapt to changing operational dynamics.

The platform promises faster AI development cycles, measurable cost efficiencies and easier integration with existing infrastructure. Rather than replacing current systems, it acts as a cognitive layer on top of them.

Open-source strategy to drive adoption

In a significant move, CoreOps.AI has released the AgentCORE CLI under a permissive Business Source License (BSL), allowing developers and researchers to contribute to and expand the platform.

“Building truly intelligent, scalable and secure agents is a massive challenge. We cannot and should not do it alone,” said Sharma. “By open-sourcing AgentCORE, we are creating a foundation for community-driven innovation in enterprise AI.”

This approach aligns with increasing demand among enterprises for transparency and collaboration in AI development, particularly in areas involving decision-making logic and data sensitivity.

Designed for CIOs and enterprise leaders

AgentCORE is aimed at technology and business leaders looking to make enterprise operations more intelligent without undergoing large-scale infrastructure overhauls. The platform supports a modular deployment strategy and claims to integrate with legacy systems, cloud environments and hybrid architectures.

By placing autonomous agents at the centre of operational workflows, enterprises can reduce manual oversight, accelerate response times and improve the accuracy of forecasting and planning.

With AgentCORE, CoreOps.AI is seeking to redefine how enterprises think about AI implementation. Moving away from passive, siloed systems, the company is advocating for an intelligent layer that can interpret context, learn from operations and make real-time decisions.

“For enterprises that want more than automation, for those who want intelligence at the core, we are your partner of choice,” said Srivastava.

Whether this marks the beginning of a broader shift toward agentic enterprise systems will depend on adoption, scalability and real-world results. For now, CoreOps.AI has made a strong pitch.

