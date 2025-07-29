Primebook 2 Neo introduced for young digital users

Primebook, a growing Indian technology brand, is preparing to launch the Primebook 2 Neo on 31 July 2025. This new Android-based laptop is targeted at students, self-learners, coders, freelancers and young professionals. The product is built around performance, smart software and mobility.

The Primebook 2 Neo runs on PrimeOS 3.0, based on Android 15, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. It includes built-in AI features, multitasking capability and a cloud-based desktop environment. With a lightweight design and a starting price of Rs 15,990, the 2 Neo promises value-driven computing with native Android compatibility.

Software built for real users

The Primebook 2 Neo will run PrimeOS 3.0, the company’s proprietary operating system built on Android 15. It offers a desktop-style user experience while maintaining access to Android apps.

An integrated AI assistant called Companion Mode allows users to summarise documents and articles. A new feature under development, Operator Mode, is designed to perform actions on the user's behalf. The system also includes a unified smart search tool that lets users search files, settings, web and apps from a single bar.

Performance and design

The laptop is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor, with speeds up to 2.2GHz, offering a balance of performance and energy efficiency. It includes 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro-SD card.

The lightweight body and modern design make it suitable for everyday mobility. With gaming-optimised controls, it also offers enhanced usability for Android-based games and applications.

Access to Android and cloud computing

Users can access over 50,000 Android apps through a dedicated app store. A unique request feature allows users to suggest new apps.

The laptop also comes preloaded with Prime X, offering access to full Linux and Windows environments via the cloud. This cloud PC feature expands the use cases from casual browsing to full-fledged computing needs.

Chitranshu Mahant, Co-founder and CEO, Primebook, said, “Primebook 2 Neo is a testament to our deep-tech commitment, where not just the hardware but the software stack is built in-house. This product is the result of listening closely to what Indian youth want from technology.”

Aman Verma, Co-founder and COO, Primebook, added, “We designed Primebook 2 Neo not just as a product update but as a complete rethinking of what an Android laptop should be. It is personal, powerful and deeply relevant to how the youth learns, works and creates.”

The Primebook 2 Neo will be available starting at Rs 15,990 through Amazon, Flipkart and Primebook’s official D2C website. An additional discount of Rs 1,000 is being offered to the first 100 buyers through the official website.

This launch marks Primebook’s focus on expanding digital access with practical, youth-oriented devices tailored for India’s next generation of creators and learners.

