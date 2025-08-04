CP PLUS contributes to India’s security drive with STQC‑certified surveillance systems

CP PLUS has announced the rollout of India’s largest portfolio of STQC‑certified IP surveillance systems, reinforcing its position in the country’s security and surveillance sector. The certification, awarded by the Government of India’s Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate, ensures that the systems meet stringent standards for cybersecurity, encryption, and hardware reliability.

Raising the bar in surveillance

The certification is seen as a critical safeguard against growing cyber threats. With India’s security requirements expanding beyond physical protection, STQC‑certified systems provide assurance of data integrity, protection from tampering, and resistance to cyberattacks.

“Customers today need solutions that are not only reliable but also cyber‑fortified. STQC certification ensures that CP PLUS cameras can withstand digital threats while continuing to deliver on safety,” a company spokesperson said.

The systems are already being deployed across a wide range of environments, including:

Safe City projects in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities

Traffic management and toll systems along highways

Airports, metros, and transportation hubs

Police control rooms and government command centres

Educational institutions, retail spaces, and residential complexes

Features designed for critical security

CP PLUS has equipped its certified systems with advanced safeguards such as:

Secure Boot Protocol to prevent unauthorised software during startup

Trusted components to ensure only vetted hardware and software are used

End‑to‑end encryption to secure video streams from interception

Full cybersecurity compliance to meet national standards in critical zones

Made in Bharat, made for Bharat

All STQC‑certified CP PLUS systems are designed and manufactured at the company’s production hub in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. This initiative is aligned with the Government of India’s Make in India program, with the company highlighting that the technology is tailored for local conditions, including bandwidth and power variability, while meeting international cybersecurity benchmarks.

Aligning with India’s digital goals

As India advances initiatives such as Digital India and Smart Cities, secure surveillance infrastructure is seen as central to safeguarding both physical and digital spaces. The inclusion of STQC certification in government contracts has made compliance a necessity, positioning CP PLUS as a key partner in national security projects.

“Every frame of video is only as valuable as the trust it carries,” the company noted. “With the largest range of STQC‑certified surveillance systems, CP PLUS is committed to ensuring that trust is never compromised.”

