CrowdStrike unveils new identity security innovations for hybrid enterprises

CrowdStrike has introduced fresh innovations in its Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security platform, designed to strengthen protection for every identity, human, non-human, and AI agent, across the hybrid identity lifecycle. With phishing-resistant MFA, modern privileged access, and identity-driven case management, the company aims to close gaps left by traditional identity and access management (IAM) and privileged access management (PAM) tools.

“Identity is the front line of modern attacks. In today’s enterprise, access is constantly evolving across identities spanning human users, machines, and AI agents that operate dynamically in hybrid environments,” said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer, CrowdStrike. “Traditional IAM and PAM were designed to manage access, not stop adversaries. CrowdStrike closes the gaps adversaries exploit with these fragmented solutions, securing every identity across every stage of the attack and environment.”

Closing the gaps left by legacy systems

Despite having MFA and other point capabilities, IAM and PAM often fall short. They lack shared context across hybrid systems and the attack chain, making it difficult to block identity-based breaches. Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security has been developed to unify initial access, modern privileged access management, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), SaaS identity security, and agentic identity protection.

The latest innovations include:

FalconID : A phishing-resistant, passwordless MFA built on FIDO2 standards. It delivers security-first identity verification via the Falcon for Mobile app. Backed by real-time identity and endpoint telemetry, it prevents adversaries from bypassing traditional MFA.

Enhanced Falcon Privileged Access : Automates access grants and revocations through Microsoft Teams and Fusion SOAR, simplifies complex Active Directory and Entra ID configurations, and provides real-time visibility into access patterns to minimise standing privileges.

Identity-driven Case Management: Correlates detections into a single Falcon Next-Gen SIEM case enriched with endpoint, cloud, and SaaS telemetry, providing full context on cross-domain attacks and accelerating SOC investigation and response.

Key takeaway

With these updates, CrowdStrike is positioning Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security as a unified platform to safeguard identities at scale. By removing the blind spots and fragmented controls of legacy IAM and PAM, the company is pushing identity protection beyond simple access management, towards a proactive defence against modern attacks.

