Kaspersky next XDR Optimum: Advanced cybersecurity for medium businesses

Kaspersky is enhancing its flagship Kaspersky Next line with two new solutions: Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum and Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum, tailored for small and mid-sized businesses. These tools deliver strong protection, automated threat response, simple deployment, and managed security, helping organisations tackle modern cyber threats and minimise risks without overloading their resources.

As cyber becomes more advanced and costly, mid-sized businesses face challenges like sophisticated tactics and limited budgets, along with a shortage of skilled cybersecurity staff. Kaspersky’s new solutions offer easy-to-use, effective defenses that keep businesses secure without high costs or complexity.

Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum is a new addition to Kaspersky’s flagship. Next product line, designed mainly for small and medium-sized companies with established IT setups and moderate security budgets, often managed by larger IT teams or small security units.

It provides comprehensive, manageable protection backed by AI and expert knowledge. Along with strong endpoint security and automatic threat response, it offers affordable, user-friendly detection and response tools that effectively identify, analyse, and neutralise evasive threats. It supports flexible deployment in both cloud and on-premise environments.

Key features of Kaspersky XDR Optimum include:

Outstanding endpoint protection: Automatic defense using proven, ML-based anti-ransomware and anti-malware tools to block known and unknown threats.

Extended detection and response: Comprehensive visibility into threat activity across endpoints, with automation and guided actions for faster response, plus advanced investigation tools.

Cloud-based file analysis: Easy malware investigation via Cloud Sandbox, quick reputation checks, and improved threat detection through shared data.

Training and awareness: Equip IT teams and staff with vital cybersecurity skills to build a security-conscious culture.

System hardening: Reduce attack surfaces by fixing vulnerabilities, managing patches, and encryption management based on user behaviour.

Controlling shadow IT: Monitors unauthorised cloud service use, blocks access, and detects sensitive data in Microsoft 365 to minimise risks.

Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum lets companies using Kaspersky Next EDR Optimum easily upgrade to a more advanced XDR solution without data loss and with the same familiar interface.

For businesses wanting full protection without building costly, internal expertise, Kaspersky offers Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum- a managed security solution providing 24/7 threat detection and response, based on Next XDR Optimum’s core features.

From a process perspective, it works as follows: the company’s IT team handles initial threat analysis using tools like IoC scans and Cloud Sandbox, while Kaspersky's experts manage advanced threat detection, AI-driven alert analysis, and quick responses or detailed remediation guidance. This teamwork ensures fast incident resolution and stronger security.

“We are excited to launch Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum and MXDR Optimum. Built on proven, top-tier endpoint protection, these solutions integrate easily into existing systems without extra components, saving time and resources while boosting defenses against evasive attacks. Whether customers choose independent monitoring with XDR Optimum or expert-managed service with MXDR Optimum, they get reliable, high-quality protection,” says Ilya Markelov, Head of Unified Platform Product Line at Kaspersky.

