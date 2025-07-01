Cybersecurity showdown at GenCyS 2025: What’s UST planning behind the scenes?

UST’s upcoming global cybersecurity conference, GenCyS 2025, is shaping up to be more than just a gathering of security professionals. It’s turning into a battleground. On August 23–24, over 1,000 cybersecurity teams are expected to lock horns in a virtual Capture-The-Flag (CTF) tournament that will push India’s finest infosec minds to their limits.

Advertisment

The company is putting Rs 7.5 lakh worth of prizes on the line, including a direct cash reward of Rs 1.5 lakh for the top team. What’s more, winners might also bag a conditional job offer at UST—making this more than just a game.



The competition begins with an online qualifier round on August 2. After this digital filtering, the top 50 teams will get a shot at the grand finale—a gruelling 24-hour on-site event hosted at UST’s Thiruvananthapuram campus.

But this isn’t your usual tech quiz.

Advertisment

Participants will decode real-world security puzzles, sniff out hidden flags, crack embedded scripts and fend off simulated cyberattacks. The challenges won’t just test skill. They’ll test stamina, teamwork and mental grit—especially in Red Team vs Blue Team scenarios and AI-infused threat simulations.

“We believe the future of cybersecurity lies where human ingenuity meets AI innovation,” said Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head of Development Centre Operations, UST.

“GenCyS 2025 reflects our commitment to growing the next generation of cybersecurity experts by creating hands-on, high-pressure environments that mirror real-world threats.”



Organised under UST’s internal employee engagement platform, COLORS, GenCyS 2025 isn’t just about the CTF showdown. The larger conference will offer:

Advertisment

Research paper presentations

Keynotes from industry experts

Hands-on workshops on practical AI applications in security

Panel discussions on future threats and defence strategies

For professionals, students and hackers alike, it’s a rare chance to collide theory with field-grade complexity—under the watchful eyes of potential recruiters.

Beyond the Rs 1.5 lakh cash prize, the winning team gets:

Advertisment

Additional non-cash rewards from industry players like Hack The Box and LetsDefend

Job interview opportunities with UST

Exposure to global cybersecurity communities

Registrations close on 30 July 2025. And with over 4,000 attendees expected, the stage is set for an intense two-day face-off.



UST is placing its bets on home-grown talent. GenCyS 2025 isn’t just another virtual conference. It’s a hunting ground—for talent, for innovation and for answers to the industry’s toughest security questions.

Advertisment

read more :

HP debuts Latex 730, 830 printers in India with Mumbai demo

SoftwareOne launches SaMBIT initiative to empower SMBs with Microsoft solution bundles

Advertisment

India’s first Quantum Valley set to rise in Amaravati by 2026

HPE clears final hurdle in Juniper Networks acquisition with DOJ settlement