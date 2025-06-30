HPE clears final hurdle in Juniper Networks acquisition with DOJ settlement

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Juniper Networks have jointly announced a key legal settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), removing the last regulatory obstacle to HPE’s $14 billion acquisition of Juniper. The transaction now awaits judicial approval before moving to completion in the coming weeks.

The DOJ’s antitrust concerns were addressed through an agreement by HPE to divest its global Instant On campus and branch networking business. In addition, HPE will provide limited access to Juniper’s Mist AIOps platform, ensuring continued market competition and innovation.

A strategic shift in AI-native networking

The acquisition, first announced in January 2024, is positioned to reshape enterprise networking by combining HPE Aruba Networking with Juniper’s AI-driven portfolio. The merger is expected to produce a unified, secure, AI-optimised network architecture suited for AI workloads, hybrid cloud deployments, and service provider infrastructure.

“This agreement with the DOJ clears a crucial milestone, allowing us to finalize HPE’s acquisition of Juniper Networks,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE. “It reinforces the strategic value of this combination while enhancing global network innovation and competition.”

Rami Rahim, CEO of Juniper Networks, welcomed the development, stating:

“This milestone advances a shared vision for secure, modern networking that supports hybrid cloud and AI-first strategies. We look forward to completing the transaction and accelerating our joint impact across enterprise and service provider markets.”

Upon closure, the combined company will focus on innovation in networking silicon, systems, and software, promising more agility and choice for enterprise customers and cloud service providers.

This consolidation aims to challenge traditional network infrastructure providers by offering integrated, AI-powered alternatives. With HPE’s foundation in hybrid cloud, storage, and compute, the merged entity seeks to streamline digital transformation for enterprises navigating AI and multi-cloud complexities.

The all-cash deal values Juniper at $40 per share, totalling an approximate equity value of $14 billion.

