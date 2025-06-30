SoftwareOne launches SaMBIT initiative to empower SMBs with Microsoft solution bundles

To coincide with Global SMB Day, SoftwareOne India, in partnership with Microsoft, has launched SaMBIT – an initiative focused on empowering Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) across India with bundled Microsoft solutions tailored for growth, security, and AI readiness.

SaMBIT stands for SoftwareOne India for Strong Mighty Businesses and reflects the company’s strategy to Simplify, Accelerate, Maximise, Build, Inspire, and Transform the SMB tech journey with curated, budget-conscious digital toolkits.

The SaMBIT program includes a series of scalable solution bundles to address the unique needs of SMBs at various growth stages. Highlights include:

Starter Secure Bundle : Combines Microsoft 365 Business Basic , Intune , and Entra ID Plan 1 —ideal for early-stage digital adopters. Copilot Chat is bundled as a free AI add-on.

Modern Workplace Productivity Bundle : For growing teams. Includes Microsoft 365 Business Standard , Copilot Chat, and guided Teams onboarding sessions.

Copilot-Powered Business Premium Bundle : Designed for SMBs scaling with AI. Features Microsoft 365 Business Premium , built-in security tools, and an agentic AI application with deployment support.

Deskless Workforce Communication Bundle : Tailored for field staff. Offers Microsoft 365 F3 , Copilot Chat, and real-time AI communication tools.

Copilot Readiness & Assessment Package: A free workshop covering licensing, tenant audits, and security compliance to help SMBs evaluate AI preparedness.

Bridging access and impact for India’s digital backbone

Munish Gupta, MD, SoftwareOne India, noted:

“SMBs are not just vital to the economy, they are innovation drivers. With SaMBIT, we’re closing the tech access gap by offering future-ready tools that are scalable, secure, and practical.”

Vaishali Kasture, Leader – SMB & Channel, Microsoft India, added:

“India’s SMBs are powering the nation’s digital future. SaMBIT delivers real value by combining ecosystem expertise with AI-powered Microsoft solutions.”

To deepen engagement, Security Immersion Workshops will be rolled out under SaMBIT. These sessions simulate real-world cyber threats and showcase how Microsoft’s security stack can help SMBs stay resilient.

An exclusive Customer Engagement Session at Microsoft India’s office will mark the launch, featuring live product demos, insights from early adopters, and expert discussions.

Shivani Sharma, Head of SMB Business, SoftwareOne India, said:

“SaMBIT is a practical move built on real customer insights. It delivers the flexibility, AI capabilities, and security that modern SMBs demand.”

