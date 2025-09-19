SAP’s new chapter in cloud sovereignty

SAP has launched its Sovereign Cloud in India, a development aimed at strengthening secure and compliant innovation for governments and regulated industries.

Advertisment

Designed in line with India’s National Information Security Policy & Guidelines (NISPG), the offering combines the flexibility of Cloud and AI with strict controls over sensitive data and critical systems. The framework addresses sovereignty on four fronts: data, operational, technical and legal. By doing so, it supports organisations in building a digital ecosystem that is both compliant and future-ready.

The SAP Sovereign Cloud is built as a full-stack model spanning infrastructure, platform, applications and AI. It blends sovereign controls with an open-source foundation, giving customers the dual benefit of innovation and compliance. Deployment options include an on-site model within customer datacentres and a hyperscaler-based version in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This dual approach is designed to give organisations flexibility while retaining sovereignty.

Martin Merz, President, SAP Sovereign Cloud, said, “Digital sovereignty supports public sector and regulated industry customers in creating a foundation that is secure, resilient, and future-ready for growth. With SAP Sovereign Cloud in India, we are proud to support the country’s path as a growing hub for innovation, offering customers freedom of choice to embrace Cloud and AI while retaining full control over data and operations.”

Advertisment

As part of the launch, SAP has also inaugurated a Secure Operational Facility at its SAP Labs India Innovation Park in Bengaluru. Built in full alignment with Government Security Policies and Guidelines, the facility is designed to meet stringent requirements of India’s National Security Authorities. It will serve as a hub for compliance assurance, innovation and collaboration with Indian customers, embedding sovereignty solutions that are built in India, for India.

Manish Prasad, President & MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said, “The launch of SAP Sovereign Cloud in India underscores our unwavering commitment to the nation’s digital transformation journey. By ensuring data remains secure, compliant, and within sovereign boundaries, we are enabling India’s regulated industries to innovate fearlessly. This initiative supports the country’s vision of a self-reliant, technologically empowered future, where digital growth is driven by trust, resilience, and strategic sovereignty.”

Read More:

AI-enhanced cybersecurity: Rethinking cybersecurity for the B2B era

Partner Pulse: Auxiliary Digitech | Cybersecurity System Integrator & Channel Partner (India)

Advertisment

AI-enhanced cybersecurity: The new path of cybersecurity in enterprises

How Eazy Business Solutions is reshaping ERP adoption in India