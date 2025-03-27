Deloitte India and Zoho Collaborate for Digital Transformation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India has announced a strategic alliance with Zoho to support digital transformation for mid-market and enterprise firms in India. The partnership aims to address challenges related to legacy systems and digital adoption cycles by offering customized cloud-based solutions.

The alliance will provide business solutions across multiple sectors, including healthcare, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and e-commerce. These solutions will be powered by Zoho’s suite of over 55 interconnected applications, covering areas such as finance, operations, customer experience, business intelligence, and low-code development.

Integration of Zoho’s Technology with Deloitte India’s Expertise

Zoho’s key application suites, including finance and operations (accounting, travel and expense management, payroll, and inventory management), customer experience (marketing, sales, and customer service), Zoho Analytics (business intelligence), and Zoho Creator (low-code development), will be integrated with Deloitte India’s industry expertise to streamline business operations and improve efficiency.

The collaboration is expected to enhance productivity and operational efficiency for businesses by leveraging cloud-based technology and tailored digital transformation strategies.

Speaking on the alliance, Vinay Prabhakar, Deloitte South Asia Sales and Alliance leader, said, “The power of collaboration lies in its ability to drive meaningful transformation. As businesses navigate an increasingly digital landscape, they require agile, scalable and future-ready solutions. Our alliance with Zoho represents a commitment to co-creating tailored solutions that help enterprises modernise operations and drive long-term success. By combining Deloitte’s strategic advisory expertise with Zoho’s cloud-based technologies, we look forward to helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, enhance efficiency and build resilience for the future.”

“Enterprises operate with unique, well-defined processes that are integral to their success. Streamlining such elaborate workflows requires solutions that are flexible and customisable. The platform capabilities of our cloud portfolio—powered by low-code, no-code and pro-code options—along with Deloitte India’s industry expertise, allows for quicker creation of bespoke solutions across sectors. This approach not only ensures operational efficiency but also empowers businesses to achieve speedy ROI and scale effectively. We look forward to this collaboration," said Bishan Singh, Head - Channel Ecosystem, Zoho.

Deloitte India and Zoho will develop industry-specific solutions and implement joint go-to-market strategies to support enterprises in adopting digital transformation. The collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency, provide measurable business value, and strengthen long-term resilience in a changing business environment.

