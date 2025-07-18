Delta ITN Expands Automotive Footprint with Major IT Contracts from Suzuki and KML

Delta IT Network (Delta ITN), a leading IT solutions provider, has cemented its presence in India’s automotive sector by signing fresh Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) and Annual Rate Contracts (ARC) with Suzuki Motorcycles and Krishna Maruti Ltd (KML). The new agreements include a ₹1.5 crore contract with Suzuki and a ₹1 crore deployment with KML, underscoring Delta ITN’s continued relevance in high-value automotive technology projects.
Delta ITN’s engagement with Suzuki includes infrastructure upgrades, such as Lenovo and Asus endpoints, Cisco Meraki firewall and switching equipment, and CrowdStrike cybersecurity suites. The partnership spans over seven years, with more than 1,000 surveillance cameras supported. According to COO Vikrant Diwan, the company frequently resolves critical issues within 2–3 hours, demonstrating robust technical agility and earning its status as a trusted technology partner.
For Krishna Maruti Ltd, part of the Maruti Suzuki Group, Delta ITN delivered a full-stack setup at its Kharkhoda headquarters, deploying Dell PowerEdge servers, workstations, TFT HD monitors, networking hardware, and comprehensive security and CCTV systems. Business Manager Shilpa Kapoor highlighted that their collaboration dates back to 2013, evolving into turnkey IT solutions spanning computing, security, cabling, and access controls.
Delta ITN has also secured a landmark ₹15 crore turnkey RTO automation contract in Maharashtra, covering IT deployment across 27 Regional Transport Offices. This will involve servers, desktops, printers, telecom infrastructure, PA systems, and CCTV as part of a vehicular fitness test infrastructure. CEO Deepanshu Chauhan noted that four engineers are already deployed onsite with an 18‑month completion goal.
Further contracts are in discussion with transport authorities in Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir, potentially totalling another ₹15 crore. Delta ITN continues to play a pivotal role in India’s system integration space, especially within the Automotive and EduTech verticals.
Complementing its automotive initiatives, Delta ITN recently launched DeltaView, a Make-in-India AI-driven EduTech platform, reinforcing its strong position in domestic innovation across multiple industry domains.
