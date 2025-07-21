DIPA, Gentari partner for Green Digital growth

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has announced the inclusion of Gentari as its newest member, signalling a strategic alliance aimed at enhancing sustainability across India's fast-evolving digital infrastructure ecosystem. The collaboration will focus on promoting the adoption of renewable energy and decarbonization in the telecommunications and digital services sector, aligning with national climate targets.

Gentari, known for its integrated clean energy solutions, brings a strong portfolio of scalable and cost-effective offerings tailored to the unique power demands of India’s telecom industry. As data usage surges and the deployment of 5G networks accelerates, the energy footprint of digital infrastructure is growing rapidly. This partnership is seen as a critical step in addressing these challenges through clean energy transitions.

DIPA Director General Manoj Kumar Singh welcomed Gentari, noting that the company’s experience in renewable technologies and understanding of telecom energy needs will contribute meaningfully to building a carbon-neutral digital landscape. He emphasised that integrating sustainability into India’s digital transformation journey is not only a necessity but also a strategic imperative.

Sharad Pungalia, Head of Gentari India, expressed enthusiasm about joining DIPA and engaging with stakeholders to identify practical opportunities for integrating clean power. He highlighted the increasing importance of reliable and low-carbon energy sources to support ongoing infrastructure expansion.

This collaboration reflects a growing industry-wide commitment to aligning digital growth with environmental responsibility. By bringing together infrastructure providers and clean energy experts, the partnership aims to ensure that the future of India’s digital economy is not only connected and fast but also sustainable.

