TP-Link opens New Kolkata facility to boost eastern India services

TP-Link India has inaugurated a new office and service centre in Kolkata, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic expansion across Eastern India. The newly established facility will function as a regional hub for business operations and customer support, catering to the growing demand for networking solutions in West Bengal and neighbouring states.

The move aims to strengthen TP-Link’s footprint in Eastern India, a region witnessing increased adoption of digital infrastructure across residential, SOHO (small office/home office), and enterprise segments. With this expansion, TP-Link seeks to enhance its service turnaround times and ensure closer proximity to customers and channel partners.

The Kolkata facility combines administrative offices and a technical service centre under one roof. It is equipped to support the full range of TP-Link’s networking products—including Wi-Fi routers, access points, switches, and security systems—offering both pre-sales consultation and after-sales support.

According to TP-Link India COO, Bijoy Alaylo, the new centre is a part of the company’s broader vision to build a robust customer engagement model and ensure more responsive service in emerging markets. “This facility reinforces our commitment to delivering faster service and deeper customer engagement. It reflects our goal of supporting smarter, more connected communities across India,” he stated.

TP-Link has been steadily expanding its reach beyond major metros by investing in physical infrastructure and localised support services. The company, which operates as a subsidiary of TP-Link Systems Inc., USA, continues to see India as a high-growth market, particularly with the rise in remote work and smart home adoption.

The Kolkata office is expected to play a key role in scaling TP-Link’s service delivery and enabling partner collaboration in cities such as Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Patna, and Siliguri, in addition to rural and semi-urban markets.This latest development underscores TP-Link India’s focus on accessibility, operational efficiency, and regional market responsiveness.

