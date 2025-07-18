Zoho unveils In-House AI stack: Zia LLM, ASR, agent Studio, and MCP server

Zoho has introduced a suite of proprietary AI capabilities, including its in-house Zia LLM, English and Hindi Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) models, Zia Agent Studio, and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server at its annual user conference, Zoholics India. These technologies are designed to empower businesses with secure, efficient AI solutions while preserving data privacy.

The Zia LLM, built on NVIDIA’s accelerated platform, offers three tailored models (1.3B, 2.6B, and 7B parameters) optimised for business tasks like data extraction, summarisation, retrieval, and code generation.

Zoho aims to expand these models further by late 2025. Customers can maintain data residency across Zoho's data centres while benefiting from enterprise-grade AI. The English and Hindi ASR models deliver up to 75% better performance on standard benchmarks and are among the first of their kind from an Indian company.

Zia Agent Studio, a no-code, prompt-based platform, grants access to over 700 built-in actions. Zoho released more than 25 prebuilt agents, including tools for customer service, candidate screening, deal analysis, and revenue growth. Unique to the Indian market are agents designed for PAN, GSTIN, Voter ID, LPG, and electricity bill verification, critical for HR and financial services workflows. Zoho plans to implement an Agent2Agent protocol to enable autonomous agent collaboration.

The MCP server opens Zoho’s action library, including select Zoho and third-party app actions, to external agent platforms, ensuring governed and permission-aware integration. Admins retain behavioural audit and performance capabilities for deployed agents.

Zoho reported a 32% growth year-on-year in India for 2024, reflecting strong market demand. The company says its AI investments aim to deliver powerful, privacy-first tools for business automation and intelligence.

