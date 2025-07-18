Slack launches built-in AI to boost team collaboration

Slack has introduced a suite of integrated AI features designed to simplify workflows and reduce friction by embedding intelligence directly where collaboration happens. These enhancements include enterprise-grade search, writing assistance, and contextual message insights, all built natively into Slack.

The new enterprise search capability enables users to query across Slack, connected apps, and documents using natural language. It scans conversations, PDFs, images, and tools like Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, Confluence, GitHub, Jira, Asana, and more—helping teams quickly locate critical information without switching platforms. This improvement addresses the fact that knowledge workers spend approximately 41% of their time on low-value tasks such as searching for information.

Slack will also soon introduce AI-powered writing assistance, allowing users to generate summaries, extract action items, draft documents, and reformat content with varying tone and structure. Additionally, hover-over contextual insights will explain internal acronyms, jargon, or project references, drawing on workspace history. These enhancements are complemented by features like channel recaps, message translations, profile summaries, and actionable reminders.

To support these AI capabilities, Slack has redesigned its interface with a unified files view, offering a centralised hub for canvases, documents, and shared content.

Security and data privacy remain central to Slack’s strategy. AI features do not use customer data for model training; data access respects existing permissions and adheres to enterprise-grade compliance standards, including FedRAMP, DLP, and encryption key management.

Slack’s AI tools are available across all paid plans, with features scaling according to tier: Pro includes basic summarisation, Business+ adds translations, recaps, and workflows, while Enterprise+ offers full AI-powered search, task management, and enhanced governance.

Salesforce India VP of Sales, Rahul Sharma, noted that AI in Slack “removes friction and gives teams back time to focus on what matters.” Slack positions itself as a work operating system where AI enhances productivity without disrupting the flow.

By embedding AI directly into messaging, documents, and search, Slack aims to deliver intuitive, secure, and impactful automation that brings genuine value to working teams across India and beyond.

