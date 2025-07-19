Microchip & Delta team up on SiC power solutions

Microchip Technology has entered into a strategic partnership with Delta Electronics to co-develop advanced Silicon Carbide (SiC) power management solutions. This collaboration aims to meet the rising demand for efficient, high-performance systems driven by the electrification of vehicles, AI-powered infrastructure, and sustainable energy applications.

Delta Electronics, a leader in power management and smart energy solutions, will incorporate Microchip’s mSiC technology into its product designs. By leveraging Microchip’s expertise in wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies and Delta’s experience in high-efficiency systems, the partnership seeks to accelerate time-to-market for next-generation power products.

SiC technology offers several advantages over traditional silicon, such as the ability to operate at higher voltages, temperatures, and switching frequencies. These properties enable smaller, more efficient system designs with lower energy losses, key benefits for applications such as industrial automation, mobility, and AI infrastructure.

Clayton Pillion, vice president of Microchip’s high-power solutions business unit, highlighted that the wide-bandgap nature of SiC makes it a strong candidate for future-proof, sustainable power designs. The companies plan to jointly validate Microchip’s mSiC portfolio, which includes SiC MOSFETs, diodes, and gate drivers, for fast-track integration into Delta’s energy-saving product lines.

The agreement also includes early access to Microchip’s product samples, shared R&D insights, and technical support such as training and design assistance. These shared resources are expected to help Delta reduce development cycles and enhance the performance of its solutions.

With more than two decades of experience in SiC development and manufacturing, Microchip’s contribution to the partnership includes a full suite of configurable and customizable power components, enabling scalable integration across a wide range of applications. This partnership is seen as a step forward in building more sustainable, efficient, and scalable energy systems for the evolving needs of industries worldwide.

